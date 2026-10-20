Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 vs Vidyut Jammwal's Street Fighter at box office: Who wins the money race? Check collection

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 vs Vidyut Jammwal's Street Fighter at box office: Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 enjoyed the top spot for some time until Vidyut Jammwal's Street Fighter release, reported Variety. Jailer 2 has now emerged as the second-highest-grossing film worldwide over the 16-18 October weekend, raking in an estimated revenue of $31.2 million, as per Rentrak estimates cited by Variety.
Paramount’s Street Fighter topped the global box office chart with $51.1 million over the same weekend. Street Fighter is helmed by Kitao Sakurai. It stars Noah Centineo (Ryu), Andrew Koji (Ken Masters), Callina Liang (Chun-Li), Joe Anoa'i, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Vidyut Jammwal, Jason Momoa, and 50 Cent.
Street Fighter is currently way ahead of Jailer 2 directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, which just entered the ₹500 crore club globally as per Sacnilk.
Jailer 2, which released worldwide on 15 October, collected an estimated ₹224 crore ($23.5 million) during its four-day extended opening, reported the International publication. This was said to be the third-highest four-day opening collections for a Tamil-language film. The film is currently inching close to another hit Rajinikanth-starrer, Coolie, which earned ₹224.25 crore ($23.6 million) over its four-day opening.
Jailer 2 opened with $7 million on Thursday; however, it witnessed a dip on Friday before recovering over the festive weekend. Jailer 2 reportedly earned $6.5 million on Sunday. In North America, where Shloka Entertainments distributed the film, the sequel to Rajinikanth's hit franchise collected $3.2 million from Friday to Sunday, securing the 9th spot in the ranking. The film's total gross in the region hit $5.2 million. Shloka claimed that the film crossed $2 million in North America on its opening day.
In India, Sacnilk reported Jailer 2's worldwide collection, which surpassed the ₹500 crore mark. It is said to be the fastest Tamil film to hit the milestone in just six days.
Jailer 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection (source: Sacnilk)
|India Gross Collection Day 5
|₹283.75 crore
|Overseas Gross Collection Day 5
|₹194 crore
|Worldwide Gross Collection Day 5
|₹477.75 crore
|India Collection Day 6 (live data as of 16:00)
|₹22.74 crore
|Total earnings
|₹500+ crore
Besides these two releases, Sony’s Resident Evil ranked third on the worldwide weekend chart, collecting $22.6 million. It is followed by Universal’s Other Mommy at $17.9 million and Verity at $17.6 million, according to Rentrak estimates shared by Variety.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.