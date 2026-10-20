Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 vs Vidyut Jammwal's Street Fighter at box office: Who wins the money race? Check collection

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 vs Vidyut Jammwal's Street Fighter at box office: Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 enjoyed the top spot for some time until Vidyut Jammwal's Street Fighter release, reported Variety. Jailer 2 has now emerged as the second-highest-grossing film worldwide over the 16-18 October weekend, raking in an estimated revenue of $31.2 million, as per Rentrak estimates cited by Variety.
Paramount’s Street Fighter topped the global box office chart with $51.1 million over the same weekend. Street Fighter is helmed by Kitao Sakurai. It stars Noah Centineo (Ryu), Andrew Koji (Ken Masters), Callina Liang (Chun-Li), Joe Anoa'i, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Vidyut Jammwal, Jason Momoa, and 50 Cent.
Street Fighter is currently way ahead of Jailer 2 directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, which just entered the ₹500 crore club globally as per Sacnilk.
Jailer 2, which released worldwide on 15 October, collected an estimated ₹224 crore ($23.5 million) during its four-day extended opening, reported the International publication. This was said to be the third-highest four-day opening collections for a Tamil-language film. The film is currently inching close to another hit Rajinikanth-starrer, Coolie, which earned ₹224.25 crore ($23.6 million) over its four-day opening.
Jailer 2 opened with $7 million on Thursday; however, it witnessed a dip on Friday before recovering over the festive weekend. Jailer 2 reportedly earned $6.5 million on Sunday. In North America, where Shloka Entertainments distributed the film, the sequel to Rajinikanth's hit franchise collected $3.2 million from Friday to Sunday, securing the 9th spot in the ranking. The film's total gross in the region hit $5.2 million. Shloka claimed that the film crossed $2 million in North America on its opening day.
In India, Sacnilk reported Jailer 2's worldwide collection, which surpassed the ₹500 crore mark. It is said to be the fastest Tamil film to hit the milestone in just six days.
Jailer 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection (source: Sacnilk)
|India Gross Collection Day 5
|₹283.75 crore
|Overseas Gross Collection Day 5
|₹194 crore
|Worldwide Gross Collection Day 5
|₹477.75 crore
|India Collection Day 6 (live data as of 16:00)
|₹22.74 crore
|Total earnings
|₹500+ crore
Besides these two releases, Sony’s Resident Evil ranked third on the worldwide weekend chart, collecting $22.6 million. It is followed by Universal’s Other Mommy at $17.9 million and Verity at $17.6 million, according to Rentrak estimates shared by Variety.