Rajiv Thakur breaks silence on his absence from The Kapil Sharma Show Season 3: ‘...yahan space bhut kum banti hai’

The absence of comedian Rajiv Thakur, a common face in Indian households, was being felt in Kapil Sharma's comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3.

While the other cast members, including Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Sunil Grover, put in their best in this new season starting in June, Thakur's absence created a void that several viewers noticed.

Rajiv Thakur appeared in Season 1 and Season 2 of The Great Indian Kapil Show, but has taken a back seat in the current season.

Finally, Rajiv Thakur broke his silence to address the concerns of his fans and the viewers of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, he responded to rumours of a “break” from the new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, and said, “Itne bade show se koi rest nahi leta, obviously aapko nikala gaya hoga.”

He immediately laughed it off, saying that he was “just kidding”.

However, Thakur, who is back to performing stand-up comedy, said his absence is mostly due to scheduling issues.

“Shayad kuch dates match nahi hui kyunki voh beech beech mein bula rahe the. Like ek episode kiya fir dusre ki mere paas date nahi this,” he said.

Rajiv Thakur attributed his comeback to stand-up comedy to Samay Raina, who encouraged him to upload one of his comic sets on YouTube, and said it received a good response.

“Mereko naa ek hota hai commitment kardi toh uspe rehna hai,” he told Pinkvilla.

The comedian, talking about the show, said that Kapil Sharma's crew needs to wrap up every episode in 55 minutes, and with other regular artists and guests, there is little to no screen time for him.

“Unko bhi time ka bahut chal raha hai ki 55 min ka hi episode banana hai, already Kiku, Krushna aur guest have so much to do fir yahan space bhut kum banti hai aapki,” Rajiv Thakur said.