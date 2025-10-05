Rajkumar Hirani calls himself 'huge fan' of Satyajit Ray

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 5 (ANI): Critically acclaimed director Rajkumar Hirani expressed his deep affection for the legendary late director Satyajit Ray, saying that he would watch Ray's films for "weeks and months" during his time at film school.

Advertisement

Rajkumar Hirani attended a session at the Merchant's Chamber of Commerce & Industry in West Bengal, along with film critic Rajeev Masand.

At the sidelines of the event, Rajkumar Hirani said that he is a huge fan of Satyajit Ray's films. While talking to the media, Rajkumar Hirani said, "I went to a film school, and there were weeks and months we would just watch (Satyajit) Ray films, and we are all huge fans. Not a single soul in this country would not admire Ray's films."

Satyajit Ray, the legendary Indian filmmaker, was born in Kolkata on May 2, 1921. His most prominent works include The Apu Trilogy, Jalsaghar, Charulata, Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne, Pather Panchali and Shatranj Ke Khiladi. He was also a screenwriter, documentary filmmaker, author, essayist, lyricist, magazine editor, illustrator, calligrapher, and composer.

Advertisement

Ray received many major awards in his career, including 32 Indian National Film Awards, a number of awards at international film festivals and award ceremonies, and an Academy Honorary Award in 1992. Ray was also honoured with the Bharat Ratna in 1992.

Rajkumar Hirani's last directorial was Dunki, which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long-winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to.

'Dunki' features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by actors like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan.

Advertisement

The film has garnered an impressive ₹400.40 Crore worldwide, crossing the ₹400 crore barrier at the box office.

Rajkumar Hirani is known for films like 3 Idiots, Sanju, PK and others.