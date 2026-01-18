Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa name their daughter Parvati Paul Rao, share her first pic on Instagram

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and his wife, actor Patralekhaa, welcomed their first child together in 2025, and it is a girl. On Sunday, the couple finally revealed the name of their little one.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa reveal daughter's name They have named their daughter Parvati Paul Rao.

Sharing the first picture of little Parvati, the couple shared a joint post on Instagram. The post read: "With folded hands and full hearts, we introduce our greatest blessing, PARVATI PAUL RAO”.

The picture featured the new parents with their little one. Without revealing the face, it had Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's hands as they held their baby's.

For the unversed, Patralekhaa's surname is Paul.

Celebs react to pic of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's daughter Reacting to the post, several fans and celebrities congratulated the family.

Sonam Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Tara Sutaria sent loved up emojis in the comments.

Kirti Khulhari wrote, “Heartiest congratulations ❤️❤️❤️love and blessings.”

“So much love to you both…. What a beautiful name,” added Nimrat Kaur.

"Can’t wait to meet you Parvati," commented actor Dia Mirza.

A fan wrote in the comments, “After a very long time a celebrity has named thier daughter a beautiful name.” “God bless you,” added another.

Someone else commented, “Wowwww congratulations and welcome to this beautiful world Parvati.”

Meaning of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's daughter's name According to the Bump.com, Parvati, a popular girl's name with a Sanskrit origin, literally translates to “daughter of the mountains.” It also denotes Parvati, the Hindu goddess of love and harmony and the wife of the Hindu god Shiva.

“Celebrated every Navaratri for her wonder-working powers, the goddess Parvati has certainly proven praiseworthy to those who are faithful. And with a name like Parvati to lead baby through life, they, too, might look to the gods for a little guidance,” mentioned an excerpt on the website.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa blessed with daughter Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa welcomed their daughter in November last year. The couple shared a joint statement and revealed that they were blessed with a baby girl. Their little one arrived on the occasion of their fourth wedding anniversary, making it extra special. “We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl," the couple shared. They also added, “The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary."

