Rajkummar Rao's Bhool Chuk Maaf releases on OTT amid 'heightened security drills' in India, check where to watch

On Thursday, Production banner Maddock Films announced that it will not release its latest film, Bhool Chuk Maaf, in theatres in light of "recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation". The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Bhool Chuk Maaf's OTT release Bhool Chuk Maaf will now stream online.

The romantic-comedy will now release on Prime Video on May 16.

Why Bhool Chuk Maaf cancelled its theatrical release "In light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation, we at Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios have decided to bring our family entertainer, 'Bhool Chuk Maaf', directly to your homes on May 16-only on Prime Video, worldwide," read a statement issued by Maddock Films.

The decision arrived a day after Indian armed forces carried out targeted strikes under Operation Sindoor in the early hours of Wednesday in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation took place after the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam region that killed 26 civilians.

"While we were eagerly looking forward to celebrating this film with you in theatres, the spirit of the nation comes first. JAI HIND," the statement also read.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Bhool Chuk Maaf is written and directed by Karan Sharma, who is best known for Maharani.

Set in Varanasi, the film stars Rajkummar Rao as Ranjan, a man who eagerly awaits his wedding day with his girlfriend Titli (played by Wamiqa Gabbi). However, he finds himself stuck in a time loop as he wakes up every day on the morning of his Haldi ceremony.

Talking about the film, Rajkummar Rao previously told ANI, "It has a very fresh and unique concept of a time loop. We have seen in the trailer as well, how one day it repeats. And in that, the comedy has been woven so well."

“There is a family, there are families, there is a wedding, there is Banaras. There is Wamiqa, there are very good actors. So, I think there are a lot of reasons to say yes to this film,” he added.

Wamiqa shared, "I think in the first narration, we were so happy. I was laughing throughout the narration. So, I thought, this is so funny on paper. So, it will be so much fun to make and it will be such a good film. And when I obviously got to know that RajKummar Rao is there in the film. And the whole cast is so interesting. So, I was really excited."

Bhool Chuk Maaf is the first collaboration between Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi.