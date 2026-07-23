Rajkummar Rao deletes 'you can never know the pressure' comment on 'Modi hai' song, sparks debate

Actor Rajkummar Rao has sparked a fresh social media debate after deleting an Instagram comment responding to criticism over his participation in last year's "Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai" song.

The now-deleted reply came after Rao voiced support for the ongoing student protests in New Delhi, spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party, on Wednesday.

In the comments section of his post, an Instagram user questioned the actor's decision to appear in the song, which also featured several other Bollywood celebrities. Rao responded to the criticism before deleting the comment. However, screenshots of his reply were widely shared on social media.

What Rajkummar Rao said The exchange began when user @om.ar510 commented:

"I had huge respect for you man... you lost it with one propaganda song!!! I never miss any of your movies, never thought you would sold off so easily, you were supposed to lead the new generation of artists... instead!!!"

According to screenshots circulated online before the comment was deleted, Rao replied:

“I can never sell my soul brother. And one song does not define who I am, what I stand for or what my ideologies in life are. You can never know the pressure. I stand for what is right and what keeps us united as human beings. As long as my conscience is clean and I work the hardest nothing else matters. People who know me personally know who I am and hopefully one day I’ll be able to earn back your respect. I wish you luck and happiness in life. God bless you.”

The line, "You can never know the pressure," prompted some social media users to speculate that Rao was referring to pressure to participate in the "Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai" song. However, the actor did not elaborate on what he meant, nor did he explicitly state that he had been forced or pressured into taking part in the song. He also did not endorse that interpretation before deleting the comment.

Rajkummar Rao backs student protests Earlier on Wednesday, Rao shared an Instagram post expressing support for the ongoing student protests over the NEET-UG exam paper leak case. He appealed for peace, dialogue and compassion, saying the country's progress depends on a fair education system.

"When young people feel unheard, it is a reminder that society must listen. Every voice deserves to be heard with dignity, fairness and respect. At the same time, peace must remain our greatest strength. Violence, from any side, only deepens wounds and takes us further away from meaningful solutions. This is a moment for dialogue and compassion," Rao wrote.

He further added:

“Let students express themselves responsibly. Let authorities respond with empathy, openness and a genuine willingness to listen. Real and lasting change is built through conversation, not confrontation. That is what is needed now--more than ever. All of us collectively want one thing: growth for our nation, and the foundation for that growth is fair education. Jai Hind.”

Also Read | Govt offers fresh talks, CJP sets Jantar Mantar or neutral venue

Student protests continue On Monday, Delhi Police cracked down on thousands of people, mostly students, who took to the streets following a 'Chalo Sansad' call demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and protesting alleged irregularities in the examination system and the NEET paper leak.