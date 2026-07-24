Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar release pushed to avoid clash with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Batwara 1947? What we know

Actor Rajkummar Rao's upcoming courtroom drama, Prahaar, which was scheduled to hit the big screens on 7 August, might be postponed. Reportedly, the makers of the film, Maddock Films, are looking for a new release date. The development comes after reports claim that Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha might be delayed too.

Prahaar release postponed: Report According to Bollywood Hungama, Maddock Films has postponed the release of Rajkummar Rao's film based on prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. It is said that the decision might be due to the overcrowded situation at the box office in August.

The Month is already reserved by big Hollywood and Bollywood releases like Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Insidious: Out of the Further, Awarapan 2, Batwara 194 and Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups.

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Amid this, a source told the publication, “Prahaar was scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 7. However, the makers have now decided to postpone its release. After discussions with the stakeholders, they felt that it would not be advisable to release the film during that period. Had it arrived on the scheduled date, it would have released a week after Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which arrives in cinemas on July 30, and a week before Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2, both of which release on August 14. All three films appear promising. Meanwhile, Prahaar is a special film that requires a healthy window, as it has the potential to draw audiences in large numbers.”

Reports about Prahaar's delay seem even more relevant with no promotion from the team despite being only weeks away from release.

The source added, “The trade has already been buzzing with reports that Prahaar has been postponed. This is because producer Dinesh Vijan is known to go all out while promoting his films, and that too well in advance. With just two weeks left for its scheduled release and no sign of any promotional activity, it had become evident that the film would not arrive in cinemas on August 7.”

Ujjwal Nikam reacts to Rajkummar Rao Prahaar is said to be inspired by the real-life story of renowned special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. The role of the veteran lawyer is essayed by actor Rajkummar Rao.

Talking about Rao's performance in the film, previously Ujjwal Nikam told PTI, “Rajkummar Rao has delivered a remarkable performance, and Avinash Arun's direction is deeply impressive. 'Prahaar' authentically portrays not only my journey as a public prosecutor but also my life as a husband and a father.”

The Rajya Sabha MP said the movie will shed light on the unseen side of his life. "People remember the verdicts. They rarely remember the nights before them, 'Prahaar' shows that side, the part no headline ever carried," he said.

About Prahaar Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sikandar Kher are also a part of the film in pivotal roles.