Rajkummar Rao's new look goes viral, leaves fans in shock: ‘What happened to him'

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao debuted a new look at an event. His new look videos have now gone viral on social media as fans couldn't recognise him. Netizens were concerned about the actor. His transformation has sparked a conversation around his well-being.

Rajkummar Rao's new look in viral videos In the paparazzi videos, Rajkummar Rao is seen looking sharp in an all-black outfit. He paired a black shirt with black pants. To finish off his look with a pair of white sneakers and tinted glasses.

The highlight of his new look was a patchy beard and moustache, instead of his usual clean-shaven one.

However, fans also pointed out how his hairstyle looked different. Many also claimed that his hair appeared thinner than before.

In the videos, Rao was seen busy posing and greeting. He smiled for the paparazzi while Farah Khan also joined him for pictures. The two were also spotted with Mukesh Chhabra at the event.

Watch:

Fans concerned about Rajkummar Rao Reacting to the video, a user took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “What happened to Rajkumar Rao. Too much hair loss all of a sudden.”

“Different shades of Rajkummar Rao… but this latest look genuinely shocked me. I could barely recognise him. Honestly, he never had conventional charm. What he had was uniqueness. Now even that feels replaced by something overly polished and artificial,” added another one.

“Rajkumar Rao from Meesho,” joked yet another.

Someone else also said, “Rajkumar Rao was doing the ads for hair transplant, and just look at his hair.”

“Rajkumar Rao? Unrecognisable,” a different one reacted.

Why did Rajkummar Rao change his looks Meanwhile, a section of fans explained the reason behind Rao's change in look. One of them claimed that, "he is doing role of Sourav Ganguly... thats Ganguly's current look then he will do the younger version of him."

“He is preparing for Sourav Ganguly biopic,” added another.

“Rajkumar Rao will smash it as Sourav Ganguly! That transformation looks terrific,” one more praised the actor for his dedication.

Rajkummar Rao on playing Sourav Ganguly Rajkummar Rao is set to essay the role of Sourav Ganguly in the cricket star's upcoming biopic.

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly biopic in trouble: Cinematographer Pratik Shah likely to exit

After Ganguly confirmed the same, Rao told NDTV, “Now that Dada has already said it, let me also make it official - yes, I am playing him in his biopic.”

He admitted to being "extremely nervous" about his role. He added, “I am nervous... It's a huge responsibility, but it's going to be a lot of fun.” He also shared confidence in learning the Bengali accent for the film.

For the unversed, Rajkummar Rao's wife, Patralekhaa, is a Bengali.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Maalik and Bhool Chuk Maaf last year. He also starred in Aryan Khan's The Bads of Bollywood.