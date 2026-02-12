Rajpal Yadav Hearing LIVE updates: Court to hear actor's bail plea in ₹9 crore cheque-bounce case

The bail hearing of actor Rajpal Yadav in a decade-old cheque-bounce case is expected to begin shortly, with the development being closely watched by the Hindi film industry and fans alike.

Yadav is currently serving a six-month jail term after surrendering earlier this week at Tihar Jail. The case involves a cheque-bounce dispute amounting to nearly ₹9 crore. The court is scheduled to hear his bail plea later today.

Moments before turning himself in, the actor spoke publicly about his situation, describing the surrender as unavoidable. He said he had exhausted all options and was left with no financial support, adding that he had “no money and no friends” at the time, making incarceration his only choice.

Following his surrender, several members of the film industry stepped in to offer assistance. Actors Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, among others, extended financial help to the comedian-actor. His wife, Radha Yadav, later thanked colleagues from the Hindi film fraternity for standing by the family during what she described as a period of severe financial distress.

The family has expressed confidence that the bail hearing will bring relief.

The court proceedings later today are expected to determine whether Rajpal Yadav will be granted bail in the matter.



