Rajpal Yadav Hearing LIVE updates: Court to hear actor's bail plea in ₹9 crore cheque-bounce case

The bail hearing of actor Rajpal Yadav in a decade-old cheque-bounce case is expected to begin shortly, with the development being closely watched by the Hindi film industry and fans alike.
Yadav is currently serving a six-month jail term after surrendering earlier this week at Tihar Jail. The case involves a cheque-bounce dispute amounting to nearly ₹9 crore. The court is scheduled to hear his bail plea later today.
Moments before turning himself in, the actor spoke publicly about his situation, describing the surrender as unavoidable. He said he had exhausted all options and was left with no financial support, adding that he had “no money and no friends” at the time, making incarceration his only choice.
Following his surrender, several members of the film industry stepped in to offer assistance. Actors Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, among others, extended financial help to the comedian-actor. His wife, Radha Yadav, later thanked colleagues from the Hindi film fraternity for standing by the family during what she described as a period of severe financial distress.
The family has expressed confidence that the bail hearing will bring relief.
The court proceedings later today are expected to determine whether Rajpal Yadav will be granted bail in the matter.
Stay tuned to LiveMint for LIVE Updates
Rajpal Yadav Hearing LIVE updates: Singer Mika Singh has stepped in to support actor-comedian Rajpal Yadav, donating ₹11 lakh to help him deal with a cheque bounce case.
Rajpal Yadav Hearing LIVE updates: As per reports, Rajpal Yadav took a loan in 2010 to finance his first directorial venture, Ata Pata Laapata. The film failed to perform at the box office, affecting his ability to repay the amount. His lawyer has stated that despite multiple efforts over the years to clear the dues, the payments could not be completed, which eventually led the actor to surrender to jail.
Rajpal Yadav Hearing LIVE updates: Speaking about his situation ahead of surrendering, Rajpal Yadav said, “Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta… Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own (Sir, what should I do? I don’t have any money. I don’t see any other way… Sir, we are all alone here. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own).”
Rajpal Yadav Hearing LIVE updates: The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear Rajpal Yadav’s bail plea today in a cheque-bounce case dating back over a decade and involving ₹5 crore. The actor surrendered at Delhi’s Tihar Jail on 5 February 2026.
Rajpal Yadav Hearing LIVE updates:Speaking to PTI, Radha Yadav said the film industry has rallied around the actor during this difficult phase. “Everybody has stood by him. The industry has been supportive. A big thank you to everyone who is coming forward to help,” she said.
Several celebrities have reportedly extended financial assistance, including Sonu Sood, Mika Singh and Gurmeet Choudhary. Actors Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Varun Dhawan have also shown solidarity with Rajpal Yadav as he deals with ongoing financial challenges.