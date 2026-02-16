Rajpal Yadav Bail hearing LIVE: Actor given time till 3pm to repay ₹1.5 crore in cheque bounce case

Rajpal Yadav bail hearing live: Popular Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav surrendered on February 5 in connection with cheque dishonour cases. He is currently lodged at Tihar jail in a case amounting to approximately ₹9 crore. The Delhi High Court previously adjourned his bail hearing to today, 16 February. Will the actor be granted bail?

As per the latest update by Times of India, the Delhi High Court has directed Rajpal Yadav’s lawyer to pay ₹1.5 crore in the name of the respondent by 3 PM. If paid, the actor will be granted interim bail. Otherwise, the matter will be heard tomorrow, as per the same report.

Will Rajpal Yadav get bail? Ahead of the Monday hearing, actor Sonu Sood posted a heartfelt note for Rajpal Yadav. He wrote on X, "Today is an important day for our brother Rajpal Yadav bhai. Praying that things move in the right direction and he gets the relief he deserves. He’s a rare talent and a wonderful soul. Let’s not let the momentum die, we stand with him and will keep going till things are right.”

Rajpal Yadav's ₹ 9 crore case explained Rajpal Yadav surrendered to the jail authorities following the Delhi High Court's direction. The court rejected the Bollywood actor's final attempt to avoid imprisonment in a series of cheque-dishonour cases. He was directed to surrender before any further hearing in the case.

He is to serve a six-month sentence.

Why is Rajpal Yadav in Tihar jail The case stems from a long-running 2010 case, when Rajpal Yadav reportedly borrowed ₹5 crore from M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd for his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. As the film didn't work at the box office, the actor struggled to repay the loan.

Over the years, the original ₹5 crore loan grew to nearly ₹9 crore due to interest and penalties.

In 2018, a court sentenced him and his wife to six months in jail. After failing to abide by the new payment agreements, the High Court ordered Yadav to surrender in February 2026.

Last update in Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case His bail hearing was adjourned until today.

Previously, the Counsel, Complainant against Actor Rajpal Yadav, Avnit Singh Sikka told Ani, "Rajpal Yadav has challenged his sentence order. He had signed 7 cheques, each worth ₹1.5 Crore. On each cheque bounce he was punished 3 month jail and ₹1 Crore 35 Lakh fine. He did not pay the fine and challenged the order in the High Court. The court found his case without merit and denied his application to suspend sentence. To counter that, he offered a settlement in 2024, referring to mediation, but still did not pay the money. Further, he made repeated applications to pay the money in Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma's court and paid ₹75 Lakh. Ultimately, when he failed to pay the remaining amount, on 2nd Feb the court gave him two days to surrender, but he did not surrender on 4th either, instead, he filed another application seeking more time... Finally, he surrendered and changed his lawyer as well, and now he has filed a fresh bail application to attend his niece's wedding. Today, when the court asked for their argument, they sought some time, and the court gave them time until Monday..."

