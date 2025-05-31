Rajpal Yadav denies nepotism in Bollywood, says 'agar hota to Shah Rukh Khan kaise hote, Anupam Kher kaise hote...'

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Nepotism in Bollywood has long been a topic of heated debate. Actor Rajpal Yadav recently addressed the issue and said that the success of actors depends on their talent.

In an interview with ANI, Rajpal Yadav said it may be possible to get an initial break in Bollywood because of connections, but success depends on inherent talent and the response of the audience.

"There is no nepotism. I want to speak very honestly. Nepotism agar hota to Shah Rukh Khan sahab kaise hote, Rajpal Yadav kaise hote, Paresh Rawal kaise hote, Anupam Kher sahab kaise hote, Akshay Kumar sahab kaise hote, Johny Lever sahab kaise hote, Sanjeev Kumar sahab kaise hote, Rajesh Khanna sahab kaise hote, Dharmendra sahab kaise hote. (If there was nepotism, how would there be Shah Rukh Khan? How would there be Rajpal Yadav be? How would there be Paresh Rawal? How would there be Anupam Kher? How would there be Akshay Kumar? How would there be Johny Lever? How would there be Sanjeev Kumar? How would there be Rajesh Khanna? How would there be Dharmendra?)"

"In my family nobody asked me to join Bollywood or theatre..mere khud mere mann mein aaya and I told my kids also...ki koi bhi khel mein aur cinema mein koi kisi ka jeewan nahi bana sakta(In film and sports nobody can make your life)....to usme aapke andar ka jo baitha hua ek sacha aur acha insaan hai agar vo aapko bolta hai you are capable to do this to fir aap karo nahi to mai dhakka de sakta hu par dhakke ke baad jo patkhani khaoge usko mai bhi nahi bacha sakta..(if the good person sitting within you tells you can do it, then do it. I can give a push, but the reversal you will face later, I can't prevent that)," he added.

The ace actor said that it is possible to get an opportunity initially because of one's parents but that is no guarantee of success.

"If you are a player your kid will get a chance to play.. similarly if a person who has been doing film or television for 30 years, his child... He must know what my father does. So, he will learn filmmaking lekin vo chalega ki nahi chalega kar paayega ki nahi kar paayega vo urza hai ya nahi hai vo decide karta hai ya to uparvala ya audience.. nepotism nahi hai..(but whether he will taste success or not, has that energy or not..that is decided by the Almighty or the audience," shared the actor known for his films including 'Partner', 'Garam Masala', 'Hungama' among others.

"I have been acting for 38 years now. And I have at least 200 relatives. mai to ek ko bhi nahi karva paaya ( I haven't been able to get them work here)..dekhiye blessings apni apni.. mehnat apni hai. (it is blessings, hard work) and finally it is the audience who decides."