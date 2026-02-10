Subscribe

Rajpal Yadav's emotional words before Tihar jail surrender in cheque bounce case: ‘Mere paas paise nahin hain'

Actor Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail after the Delhi High Court refused further relief in a cheque bounce case, with the comedian making an emotional statement moments before custody.

Anjali Thakur
Published10 Feb 2026, 07:20 AM IST
Rajpal Yadav faces jail in cheque bounce case
Actor Rajpal Yadav found himself at the centre of renewed attention this week after making an emotional statement moments before surrendering at Tihar Jail in a long-running cheque bounce case.

The actor, best known for his comic roles, has been battling legal and financial troubles linked to a loan dispute that dates back more than a decade. He was directed by the Delhi High Court to surrender after repeated failures to meet court-mandated repayment deadlines in a case involving bounced cheques worth approximately 2.5 crore, part of a larger liability that grew over time.

According to a report by News X, Rajpal Yadav broke down while addressing the situation shortly before surrendering. As quoted, he said:

“Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta… Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own.”

The legal dispute traces its origins to 2010, when Yadav borrowed 5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to fund his directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata. The film, released in 2012, failed to make an impact at the box office, leaving the actor under severe financial strain. Several cheques issued towards repayment were subsequently dishonoured, prompting legal action under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

In April 2018, a magistrate’s court convicted Yadav and his wife in the case and sentenced them to six months’ imprisonment. While the actor challenged the verdict through appeals and revision petitions, the matter continued for years, during which the outstanding amount reportedly swelled to nearly 9 crore due to interest and penalties.

The Delhi High Court had, at various stages, granted him opportunities to clear the dues. In June 2024, his sentence was temporarily suspended, with the court urging him to take “exemplary steps” to resolve the issue. Although Yadav deposited 75 lakh in 2025, the court observed that most of the liability remained unpaid and noted repeated breaches of payment undertakings.

On 4 February 2026, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma dismissed Yadav’s final plea seeking a one-week extension to arrange funds, underlining that leniency could not be extended indefinitely, irrespective of celebrity status. The court cited nearly 20 unfulfilled assurances made earlier and stressed that judicial orders must be respected.

Despite a last attempt by his counsel on 5 February to propose a fresh payment plan, the court refused to recall the surrender order. Yadav subsequently surrendered at Tihar Jail at around 4pm to serve his six-month sentence. Funds already deposited with the court have since been released to the complainant company.

