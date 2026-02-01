Rajpal Yadav's wife Radha breaks silence on debt case, thanks film industry for support

Rajpal Yadav’s wife Radha Yadav has publicly addressed the ongoing debt and cheque-bounce case involving the veteran Bollywood actor, expressing deep gratitude for the support he has received from the film fraternity at a challenging time.

Rajpal Yadav’s wife Radha breaks silence on debt case Radha spoke to news agencies about the widespread backing her husband has had from fellow artists, saying, “Everybody has stood by him. The industry has been supportive, a big thank you to everyone who is coming out to help.”

Her comments come after Rajpal’s highly publicised surrender to Tihar Jail in connection with multiple cheque-bounce cases linked to an outstanding debt of nearly ₹9 crore.

Speaking to PTI, Radha emphasised her appreciation for every gesture of help, from seasoned actors to music composers and television personalities who have voiced their support or encouraged others to contribute.

Her statement contrasts with Rajpal’s earlier comments before surrender, when he said there were “no friends” to help him and that he felt alone in facing the crisis.

What happened to the actor? The legal trouble dates back to 2010, when Rajpal Yadav reportedly borrowed ₹5 crore from M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to fund his directorial debut ‘Ata Pata Laapata’. The film performed poorly at the box office, leaving the actor unable to repay the loan. Over the years, accumulated interest and penalties pushed the total outstanding amount close to ₹9 crore.

During proceedings in early February 2026, the Delhi High Court rejected his plea for more time to settle the dues and directed him to surrender. Rajpal complied on 5 February and began serving a six-month sentence at Tihar Jail.

Before surrendering, he spoke candidly about his predicament, telling media that he had no funds and lacked any viable option other than to obey the court order — a rare moment of raw honesty from a comic actor known for his work in films like ‘Phir Hera Pheri’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ and ‘Chup Chup Ke’.

Bollywood steps out to help him Since the news broke, several well-known personalities from the Hindi film industry and beyond have come forward with offers of support, both financial and moral. One of the earliest to publicly pledge help was actor Sonu Sood, who announced plans to cast Rajpal in an upcoming film and provide a signing amount in advance, calling financial aid “a matter of dignity, not charity”.

Singer Guru Randhawa has also stepped up, offering Rajpal work in a music video and an advance payment as a gesture of support.

Major Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Varun Dhawan are reported to have reached out privately to offer assistance to the actor and his family. Filmmaker David Dhawan has also made contact, according to Rajpal’s long-time manager Goldie, who said that “everyone has made commitments” but declined to detail exact financial arrangements.

Singer Mika Singh added to the wave of support by pledging ₹11 lakh as a show of solidarity, urging the wider film fraternity to help however they can.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a public appeal urging members of the film and television industry to extend both moral and financial support to Rajpal during his sentence and beyond.

Television actor Gurmeet Choudhary also publicly urged producers, directors and industry peers to come together to help Rajpal, saying it “breaks my heart to see a senior going through such a painful phase”.

Rajpal’s bail hearing is expected on 12 February, giving the family and supporters hope that he may return home soon. In the meantime, offers of assistance continue to flow, highlighting a moment of solidarity in an industry often marked by fierce competition and individualism.

