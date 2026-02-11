Rajpal Yadav to get bail soon in cheque bounce case? Hearing scheduled for tomorrow

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav, who is best known for films like Chup Chup Ke, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Dhol and more, is likely to get bail on Thursday. His manager, Goldie, recently shared details about his bail hearing, which is scheduled for 12 February.

Rajpal Yadav, aka Rajpal Naurang Yadav, is currently lodged at Tihar jail in connection with a long-standing cheque dishonour case, amounting to almost ₹9 crore. He is to serve a 6-month sentence in the matter.

Rajpal Yadav's bail hearing in ₹ 9 crore cheque bounce case Talking to the Indian Express, Goldie remained hopeful about Rajpal Yadav's bail. Talking about how the actor's family is coping with the situation, he said, "Mentally, the family has to remain strong. Rajpal Bhai himself is very strong, and that strength runs in the family. There are also several celebrations lined up at home, with family functions scheduled later in February. Everyone wants Rajpal Bhai to be out by then. Hopefully, he should be out by tomorrow.”

Rajpal Yadav's bail application was submitted before.

“We have his bail hearing scheduled for tomorrow, and we are hopeful that he will be granted bail and released. The bail application has already been filed. We will be able to share more details after the hearing tomorrow,” updated his manager on the portal.

Rajpal Yadav's imprisonment explained Rajpal Yadav's cheque bounce case goes back to 2010, when he took a loan of approximately ₹5 crore, taken for his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata, as per reports.

As Yadav's film failed at the box office, the debt grew to nearly ₹9 crore due to accumulated interest, penalties, and dishonoured cheques, reported PTI.

Rajpal Yadav, on 5 February, surrendered before the Tihar Jail authorities, after the Delhi High Court refused to extend the deadline for surrendering.

"He surrendered before the jail authorities at 4 pm on Thursday. Now the jail authorities will follow the standard operating procedure," a jail source told PTI.

The counsel for Yadav had told the court that the actor had arranged a sum of ₹50 lakh to repay his debts. Additionally, he also sought one more week to make the payment.

Court to Rajpal Yadav's lawyer However, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma rejected Yadav's plea seeking a time extension in the case. "I rejected these submissions on that day itself and granted you two more days to surrender. I don't think there is any ground. You were to surrender on a particular day but you were granted two days because you said you were in Bombay. Today you have to surrender at 4 o'clock," the judge said.

"This he has done at least 15-20 times in the past," the court added, referring to repeatedly failed attempts by the actor to comply with the orders and his undertakings.