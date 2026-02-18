Rajpal Yadav's wife implored businessman to lend ₹5 crore loan for film? Actor said ‘Everything would go to waste’

The businessman who filed the cheque bounce cases amounting to almost ₹9 crore against Rajpal Yadav broke the silence on his legal battle. The actor walked out of Tihar Jail on Tuesday after the Delhi high court granted him interim bail. Talking about the case, which dates back to 2010, businessman Gopal Agrawal recalled the actor and his wife approaching him to lend ₹5 crore for his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata.

Businessman reveals why he filed case against Rajpal Yadav Gopal Agrawal, who is linked to the M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd, shared in an interview with News Pinch that he was on the verge of “crying in front of him like a child" as he reportedly approached the actor multiple times to return the amount.

Agarwal said that he was introduced to Rajpal Yadav by a mutual friend, MP Mithilesh Kumar. Yadav told them about his debut directorial, which was said to be almost complete. As Yadav said that he ran out of funds for the film, he requested a loan from Agarwal. Reportedly, Yadav told Agarwal, “Everything would go to waste” if he didn't secure the money.

Rajpal Yadav's wife requested businessman The businessman claimed that he was initially hesitant to release the funds. However, it was Yadav’s wife, Radha, who reportedly sent heartfelt messages in order to implore him to help. Agrawal added that he yielded and agreed to the financial help following Radha's requests.

The lender continued and explained how the agreement was signed in his Delhi office with the presence of a personal guarantee by Yadav and his wife. He claimed that the signed agreement stated that there would be no impact on the loan due to the film's success, failure or any other factor. Yadav had reportedly agreed to repay the amount within a fixed tenure.

“A loan with explicit terms” He said that it was a loan agreement, not an investment in Yadav's film. “An investment does not come with a personal guarantee or cheque. This was a loan with explicit terms,” he said.

Additionally, three supplementary agreements were also made following the original agreement, as Yadav maintained he didn't have funds.

Agarwal said he only moved court after knowing about a music launch event of the film. Following this, the Delhi High Court put a stay on Yadav's film release till the dues were cleared.

Did Rajpal Yadav return loan amount? However, Rajpal Yadav had reportedly assured Agrawal that he would repay the borrowed amount after the film’s release, following which the businessman agreed to a settlement. As a result, the court’s stay on the movie was lifted. However, the film failed at the box office, and no repayment was made.

With no resolution in sight, Agrawal approached the court in 2013, where the matter led to a settlement figure of ₹10.40 crore. Although Yadav subsequently issued multiple cheques toward repayment, all were reportedly dishonoured, prompting further legal proceedings. Agrawal maintained that he continues to simply seek the return of his money.

Rajpal Yadav after bail Meanwhile, Yadav told media that he has always complied with the directions of the high court and would continue to do so.

After walking out of the jail, he said, “In 2027, I will have completed 30 years of working in Bollywood. Everyone has been with me. That is why I could do 200-250 films.”