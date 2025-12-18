Raju Weds Rambai out on OTT: When and where to watch Telugu romantic drama

The Telugu movie Raju Weds Rambai is now available on OTT. The romantic drama was released in theatres last month. Directed by Saailu Kampati, the film narrates the love story of Raju (played by Akhil Uddemari), a local musician and Rambai, a college student. Their relationship encounters resistance when Rambai’s father refuses to approve the match, insisting she marry a government employee.

Inspired by a real-life story from Telangana, the film witnessed a respectable theatrical run. Raju Weds Rambai stars Akhil Uddemari, Tejaswini Rao and Chaitu Jonnalagadda in lead roles. A report published by OTT Play last month claimed that ETV Win had acquired the digital rights to the movie Raju Weds Rambai.

Raju Weds Rambai OTT release Raju Weds Rambai is now streaming on the OTT platform ETV Win, starting from 18 December. The official ETV Win handle also announced the update, sharing a post on Instagram. “RAJU WEDS RAMBAI. Now coming back with an EXTENDED CUT. Recent theatre cult blockbuster. A Win Original Film. Premieres 18 December.”

Release date: November 21

Runtime: 2h 15m

Streaming platform: ETV Win (OTTplay Premium)

Director: Saailu Kampati

Cast: Akhil Uddemari, Tejaswi Rao, Shivaji Raja, Chaitu Jonnalagadda, Anitha Chowdary, Kavitha Srirangam

Other OTT releases This week’s streaming lineup hosts a bunch of Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films and series arriving across OTT platforms. Pharma, which features Nivin Pauly, Rajit Kapur, Narain, Binu Pappu, Shruti Ramachandran and Veena Nandakumar, will release on 19 December on JioHotstar.

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, starring Mammootty, Gokul Suresh, Sushmitha Bhat, Viji Venkatesh, Siddique, Vineeth and Vijay Babu, can be streamed on ZEE5 from 19 December. The Malayalam directorial debut of Gautham Vasudev Menon, Dominic and the Ladies' Purse released in cinemas in January.

The Telugu thriller Nayanam, featuring Varun Sandesh, Uttej, Priyanka M. Jain, Ali Reza, Rekha Nirosha, and Harish, will be available to stream on ZEE5 starting 19 December. The series also marks the OTT debut of Varun Sandesh.

The Telugu film Premante, starring Priyadarshi and Anandhi, with supporting performances from well-known actors including Vennela Kishore, is now available to stream on Netflix starting 19 December.

