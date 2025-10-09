Rajvir Jawanda's death: Late singer's last rites to take place at Jagraon; Ammy Virk shares details

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda passed away days after his fatal road accident. His last rites are being done at his native village in Ludhiana, Punjab. Actor Ammy Virk took to Instagram and shared details.

Rajvir Jawanda's last rites The last rites of late singer Rajvir Jawanda are being held in Pona, a village in Jagraon, Ludhiana. It is set to take place at 11 am.

Sharing the same, Virk wrote, "Waheguru ji (folded hands emoji).”

Rajvir Jawanda's death Rajvir Jawanda died at a private hospital in Mohali on Wednesday. He was declared dead 11 days after a road accident in Himachal Pradesh.

Rajvir Jawanda death cause "Despite extensive medical support and continuous monitoring by the Critical Care and Neurosurgery teams, he succumbed to multiple organ failure this morning. Our deepest condolences to his family and fans," said a statement issued by the hospital where he was being treated.

He was on life support ever since he was brought to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali. As per reports, his condition was critical with no claims of improvement.

Reportedly, he was seriously injured in an accident in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, He was on his way to Shima on a motorcycle on 27 September when the accident took place.

The singer sustained head and spine injuries in the accident, as per PTI.

He also suffered a cardiac arrest before being shifted to the Mohali hospital.

Who is Rajvir Jawanda Rajvir Jawanda was a popular Punjabi singer and actor who earned his popularity for his hit tracks like Surname, Kamla, Mera Dil, and Sardari.

With over 2.7 million Instagram followers, he enjoyed a massive fan base that admired both his music and his on-screen roles. Making his debut in 2014 with the single Munda Like Me, Jawanda quickly rose to fame in the Punjabi music industry.

Beyond singing, he showcased his acting chops in films such as Jind Jaan, Mindo Taseeldarni, and Kaka Ji, all of which further created his place in Punjabi cinema. Interestingly, before pursuing music, Jawanda had aspired to become a police officer, as noted in his official Apple Music biography.

Several artists, including Gurpreet Ghuggi, Guggu Gill, Darshan Aulakh, and politicians expressed grief over the loss of Jawanda.