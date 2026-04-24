Rakesh Bedi as Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar: How much did he charge for his iconic role in Ranveer Singh's film?

Aditya Dhar's historic blockbuster, Dhurandhar (2025) and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (2026) have worked in favour of the entire cast, benefiting not just the lead actor Ranveer Singh but everyone equally. Among them is veteran Rakesh Bedi, who created a fan base for himself with his now-iconic character Jameel Jamali. His line "Baccha hai tu mera" became a popular viral trend on social media, making his comeback stronger than ever. But do you know how much Bedi profits from the film?

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Rakesh Bedi's earnings from Dhurandhar 1 and Dhurandhar 2 It is believed that Rakesh Bedi's profit from the film doubled post the success.

Reportedly, Bedi was paid ₹1 crore for his contribution to the two-part film. Although it is said that he charged ₹50 lakh for Dhurandhar, which was later divided into two parts, makers doubled his remuneration after the release of Dhurandhar 2.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “As Jameel Jamali, Rakesh Bedi impressed, entertained and completely won over the audience. His dialogues have become immortal in the meme world, while the twist surrounding his character in the sequel further amplified his impact. The producers were deeply touched by the hard work he put into making the character so memorable. As a token of gratitude, they decided to pay him additional remuneration.”

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Why makers paid him ₹ 1 crore The source continued, “Rakesh Bedi was paid ₹50 lakhs for Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge. After the release of the second part and its historic success, Aditya Dhar, who directed the films and is also one of the producers, along with his brother and partner Lokesh Dhar, handed him a cheque of Rs. 1 crore. In short, it was double the fee he had charged for the franchise.”

It added, “With the Dhurandhar series and Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), Aditya Dhar has already proved that he is a one-of-a-kind filmmaker. With this gesture, he has also shown that he is a one-of-a-kind human being. It is rare for any producer to make such a generous move.”

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Rakesh Bedi in Dhurandhar In the film, Rakesh Bedi played the key role of Jameel Jamali, a cunning politician of Karachi. He was also the father of Yalina, who later married Hamza, aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi (played by Ranveer Singh).

In a major plot twist, Jameel Jamali is revealed to be a long-term Indian spy who has been residing in Pakistan.

Talking about the film, Bedi recently told Zoom, “It was timely. Timely matlab in the sense ki char din panch din das din aapke comments aaye but log toh kuch aur hi bol rahe hai. Log toh aaj bhi bol rahe hai ki housefull hai. I did a theatre in Delhi when the film first released and I asked one fan who was doing hand gestures what you were doing toh woh kahe 10 bar dekh liye. Sachai dekhni samjhne mein mushkil hota hai aur main tab isko galat manta jab inhone dikhaya hota jo nhi hua enlarge karke dikhaya hota (It was timely– timely in the sense that for four, five, even ten days you received comments, but people are saying something completely different. Even today, people are saying the shows are housefull. I went to a theatre in Delhi when the film had just released, and I asked a fan who was making hand gestures what he was doing – he said he had watched it ten times. The truth is hard to see and understand, and I would have considered it wrong only if they had exaggerated or shown something that never actually happened).”

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