Rakesh Bedi compares Dhurandhar 2 with Indira Gandhi and PM Modi films, 'I don't think it's right to…'

In Dhurandhar: The Revenge, veteran actor Rakesh Bedi reprises his role as Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali. He is one of the most talked-about performers in the film. In an exclusive interview with NDTV's Vasudha Venugopal, Bedi spoke about the extraordinary response the film has received since its release.
Bedi said he had never seen anything like the current “frenzy” around a film in his entire career. He called the audience reaction for Dhurandhar 2 as a mix of "madness and euphoria".
The Chashme Buddoor actor noted that shows were running round the clock. He urged fans to watch the film in theatres without revealing the ending.
According to Rakesh Bedi, people were not just watching a movie; they were "celebrating cinema".
The Dhurandhar 2 actor was asked about the film being labelled as “propaganda”. The 71-year-old actor was told that a section of viewers and critics on social media called it so. Rakesh Bedi dismissed the categorisation.
Bedi said he did not believe in putting a film into political boxes. According to him, the public response is the only verdict that matters.
"Recently, there was a film on Indira Gandhi and PM Modi. Those films didn't run for even two days. Dhurandhar's writing, screenplay is great. People haven't seen a film of this scale being mounted ever," Rakesh Bedi told NDTV.
"I don't believe in politics. I think it's the cinema. Everybody has the right to like or dislike a film. But, I don't think it's right to put a film into some kind of a category, that it's pro-establishment or anti-establishment. The verdict is that people are loving it,” he added.
Rakesh Bedi spoke warmly about his experience working with Ranveer Singh on Dhurandhar 2. True professionalism means leaving stardom outside the shooting arena, he said. Bedi believes that magic on screen only happens when every actor, big or small, respects each other equally.
"Everybody has to be on the same page, and everybody has to give respect to each other. Only then the magic happens. If a star brings his stardom into the shoot arena and there is some kind of stupid ego, the whole scene falls flat," he said.
Rakesh Bedi also reflected on the global reach of the franchise. He talked about a viral video of Finland President Alexander Stubb and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.
The two national leaders discussed the film during a morning run in London. The Shrimaan Shrimati actor said it was one of the biggest compliments a film could receive.
Rakesh Bedi said director Aditya Dhar constantly told the team they would "raise the bar". After watching the finished film, Bedi felt he had done much more.
"You have not raised the bar, you have broken the bar because people are going to see the movie baar-baar," he told Dhar.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.