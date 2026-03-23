‘Don’t be a spoilsport’: Rakesh Bedi urges fans not to leak Dhurandhar 2 climax, calls film ‘unparalleled success’

As Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its dominant run at the box office, veteran actor Rakesh Bedi has made a heartfelt appeal to audiences: do not reveal key moments from the film online.

Bedi, who has garnered widespread appreciation for his portrayal of the cunning politician Jameel Jamali, described himself as “proud” to be associated with the project. His character has emerged as one of the film’s most talked-about elements, particularly due to his role in a pivotal twist towards the climax.

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Sharing a video message on social media, the actor highlighted the scale of the film’s success, noting that it has not only shattered box office records but also struck an emotional chord with audiences across India and overseas.

He said the film’s reception — both in terms of collections and audience reactions — has been “unprecedented” and unlike anything seen before. According to Bedi, the project has managed to balance commercial appeal with a deeper impact on viewers, making it more than just a typical blockbuster.

“Let Others Enjoy The Film Too” However, Bedi emphasised that the film’s experience should remain intact for those who have not yet watched it. He urged viewers to refrain from recording scenes inside theatres or sharing clips on social media platforms.

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In his message, the actor specifically pointed out that circulating videos of crucial moments — especially the climax — can spoil the narrative for others. He appealed to fans to be considerate, saying that those who have already watched the film should allow others to enjoy it without prior knowledge of key twists.

His remarks come at a time when several clips from the film have begun circulating online, a growing trend that has raised concerns within the film industry about audience etiquette and piracy.

Director Aditya Dhar Echoes The Appeal Earlier, director Aditya Dhar had also issued a similar request, asking audiences to avoid sharing spoilers and instead encourage theatrical viewing.

He stressed that films are meant to be experienced on the big screen, not through low-quality recordings on mobile phones. Dhar added that every viewer deserves to walk into the theatre without preconceived notions and form their own interpretation of the story.

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Calling the audience an integral part of the film’s success, the director expressed trust that viewers would help protect the integrity of the cinematic experience.

About The Film Released on March 19, Dhurandhar: The Revenge opened across multiple languages, including Hindi and several South Indian languages, with paid previews a day earlier.

The sequel builds on the story of Ranveer Singh’s character, an Indian spy navigating dangerous networks across borders. While the first instalment focused on his infiltration into terror networks, the second film delves deeper into his transformation and training, setting up an intense face-off with Arjun Rampal’s character.

The film also features R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.

Riding on strong word-of-mouth and a festive release window, Dhurandhar 2 has crossed ₹400 crore net in India and over ₹700 crore globally, cementing its position as one of the biggest hits of the year.

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