Veteran actor Rakesh Pandey passed away at the age of 77 after suffering from a cardiac arrest. As per a report of Navbharat Times, Pandey was admitted to Arogyanidhi Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, where he was undergoing treatment in the ICU.

Rakesh Pandey dies at 77 Rakesh took his last breath on March 21. His last rites took place on Saturday at Shastri Nagar crematorium, as per the portal.

Reportedly, Rakesh is survived by his wife, daughter Jasmeet, and granddaughter.

Who was Rakesh Pandey? Pandey, hailing from Punjab, was an alumnus of Pune's Indian Film and Television Institute. He began his career in the film industry with Basu Chatterjee’s 1969 classic Sara Akash and received the President’s Award.

Best works of Rakesh Pandey He went on to star in several films in both the Hindi and Bhojpuri film industry. He gained recognition for his roles in Mera Rakshak, Yehi Hai Zindagi, Woh Main Nahin, Do Raha, and Eeshwar.

He appeared in popular Bhojpuri films like Balam Pardesiya and Bhaiya Dooj. In his later years, Rakesh starred in Bollywood films such as Devdas (2002), Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Lakshya (2004), and Black (2005).

Beyond films, Rakesh Pandey also had a strong presence on the television screen. He featured in popular shows like Chotti Bahu, Dehleez, and the acclaimed Bharat Ek Khoj. He also appeared in Shaktimaan.