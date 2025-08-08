Raksha Bandhan 2025: 10 movies that celebrate brother-sister bond; watch these films on OTT

Indian brothers and sisters will celebrate Raksha Bandhan on August 9 this year. Here are 10 movies available on OTT platforms that are perfect to watch for Raksha Bandhan 2025:

Advertisement

Raksha Bandhan

Story: The 2022 movie follows Lala Kedarnath, a chaat seller who vows to marry only after settling his four sisters. He faces dowry pressures and social barriers while trying to get them married. He even puts his love life on hold for his promise.

Advertisement

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Seema Pahwa

OTT platform: Z5

Thavarige Baa Thangi

Story: The Kannada classic tells the emotional story of Shivanna and his sister Lakshmi. After their parents die, Shivanna raises Lakshmi with love. She marries Akash but faces torture and false adultery charges from her in-laws. Even Akash turns abusive. Shivanna supports her through all troubles and fights to prove her innocence.

Advertisement

Cast: Shiva Rajkumar, Anu Prabhakar, Radhika

OTT platform: YouTube

Thammudu

Story: This Telugu film is about sibling love. After a deadly factory blast in Vizag, IAS officer Jhansi gets attacked by goons. Her long-lost brother Jai, a skilled archer, appears to protect her. The film shows his fight for justice and their emotional reunion.

Advertisement

Cast: Nithiin, Laya, Sapthami Gowda

OTT platform: Netflix

Dil Dhadakne Do

Story: This family drama follows a brother-sister pair whose bond shines through everyday fights. Their relationship feels real and touching, making the film relatable for many. Set against the backdrop of family chaos, it shows how siblings stand by each other no matter what.

Advertisement

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar

OTT platform: Netflix, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video

Fiza

Story: Set after the 1993 riots, this film follows a woman’s search for her missing brother. She finds him in a terror group. He briefly returns home, but tragedy strikes.

Advertisement

Cast: Karisma Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Jaya Bachchan

OTT platform: Netflix

Also Read | Saiyaara OTT release set for Netflix; digital debut on the cards

Jigra

Story: Alia Bhatt plays Satya, who becomes a fierce protector of her brother Ankur after losing their parents at a young age. When Ankur is wrongly sentenced to death due to someone else’s drug crime, Satya fights to save him.

Advertisement

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Sikandar Kher

OTT platform: Netflix

Sarbjit

Story: This is a true story of an Indian farmer jailed in Pakistan after accidentally crossing the border. He is wrongly accused of terrorism and spends 22 years in prison. The film focuses on his sister Dalbir Kaur’s tireless struggle to prove his innocence.

Advertisement

Cast: Randeep Hooda, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Richa Chadha

OTT platform: YouTube

My Brother... Nikhil

Story: Nikhil, a swimmer from Goa, is diagnosed with HIV. Shunned by family and society, he struggles with isolation. His sister Anamika supports him through emotional and legal battles. The movie was released during a time when AIDS awareness was very low in India.

Advertisement

Cast: Sanjay Suri, Juhi Chawla, Victor Banerjee

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema

Iqbal

Story: Iqbal tells the story of a deaf and mute village boy who dreams of playing cricket for India. With support from his sister and a retired cricketer, he trains hard despite his father’s disapproval.

Advertisement

Cast: Shreyas Talpade, Shweta Basu Prasad, Naseeruddin Shah

OTT platform: Z5

Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na

Story: Known for its warm and quirky depiction of the brother-sister dynamic, this film captures the love, teasing and understanding typical of real-life siblings. The main story is about Jai and Aditi, best friends who avoid admitting their love for each other.

Advertisement

Cast: Imran Khan, Genelia D’Souza, Prateik Babbar