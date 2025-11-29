Rakul Preet Singh opens up on shooting De De Pyaar De 2 post back injury: ‘I was like a vegetable’

Rakul Preet Singh has shared details about one of the most challenging periods of her career while shooting for her film De De Pyaar De 2. The actor revealed that she suffered a serious back injury after a workout session, right after completing nearly 50 per cent of the film.

“I had a back injury during the shoot of De De Pyaar De 2. A spine injury. I had finished 50 per cent of the film when I got that injury, and I was bedridden for 40 days. I was like a vegetable; I didn’t know when I was going to walk again or stand again,” she told Team Varinder Chawla, as per the Indian Express.

The actor said the pain left her immobile, forcing a three-month halt in filming while she focused on recovery.

Shooting half the film on a physio bed Even after returning to the set, Rakul’s recovery made shooting extremely difficult. She shared that she could not sit on a regular chair and had to film several scenes lying on a physio bed.

“When I resumed, I couldn’t even sit on a chair like this. I shot half the film on a physio bed, which you can’t tell,” she said, adding that it took almost a year for her to fully regain strength and mobility.

Rakul Preet Singh on online impersonation Amid her physical struggle, Rakul was hit with another unexpected challenge – online impersonation. After actors Shriya Saran and Aditi Rao Hydari recently called out similar experiences, she too discovered that someone was pretending to be her and contacting people in her name, Hindustan Times reported.

“My manager sent me snapshots of certain conversations. That’s when I realised someone was talking to people like they were me,” she explained. The impersonator even reached out to a photographer she had previously worked with.

Cybercrime complaint in process Rakul issued a public warning and confirmed she is filing a cybercrime complaint. She also explained that some of her fans had been contacted by the same number. While Rakul does not believe the imposter sought money, the nature of the conversations was unsettling.

She expressed deep concern over the growing misuse of images and AI-generated fake content, calling it “the most dangerous side of AI.” “Impersonating someone, celebrity or not, is a crime. Where are the ethics?” she questioned.

