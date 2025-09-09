Rakul Preet Singh pays sacred visit to Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): Actor Rakul Preet Singh recently visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and offered prayers there.

On Tuesday, Rakul took to Instagram and dropped a few pictures from the temple.

Describing her visit as a "magical" experience, she wrote, "Blessed to visit Kashi Vishwanath temple and witness the ganga aarti #HarHarMahadev #Magical."

Rakul also performed aarti at the temple.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul is currently busy shooting for 'Pati Patni Aur Woh 2' in Uttar Pradesh. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

'Pati Patni Aur Woh 2' serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit film of the same name. The firsr part featured Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead roles.

In the coming months, Rakul will also be seen in 'De De Pyaar De 2'. Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan are also a part of the film, which will hit the theatres this November.

The sequel is directed by Anshul Sharma and produced by T-Series Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, along with Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.The original 'De De Pyaar De' (2019), directed by Akiv Ali, was a hit among moviegoers.

It starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The romantic comedy followed the story of Ashish (Ajay Devgn), a 50-year-old divorcee who falls in love with Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh), a woman half his age.