Rakul Preet Singh reveals she first met Jackky Bhagnani during Covid, seeking vodka: ‘Came wearing PPE kit, sanitised’

Bollywood couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani met for the first time during COVID-19 when the actress was on the lookout for vodka. The actor candidly talked about how their romance bloomed during lockdown in the latest vlog of Farah Khan. She explained how she began interacting with her now-husband, Jackky Bhagnani.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's first meeting in lockdown Rahul said it was her brother's birthday during the lockdown when she was on the lookout for a bottle of vodka. It was Jackky who had a bottle. Thus, Rakul and her brother came down to Jackky's location, wearing PPE kits.

She said, “We came to his house wearing PPE kits, sanitised each other's hands just to say hello, and even sanitised the bottle.” Jackky quipped jokingly, "They came, took the bottle, and didn’t even invite me!”

Jackky said two weeks later, the actress and her brother returned, looking for another bottle. However, this time, she brought homemade food for Jackky, who was living alone in his entire building. Her gesture began their friendship, which later turned into a deeper connection.

Rakul on how she connected with Jackky Rakul added, "We connected because we work out. When you’re single, you tend to be very focused and alpha — you want someone like-minded. I thought, ‘Arey waah, he works out too, his lifestyle and values are similar.’ Most importantly, we connected over our workout routines. People usually want to go out and party, but don’t want to eat pizza and I found someone just as psycho about fitness as me!”

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani dated for three years and later tied the knot on 21 February 2024, following two ceremonies-- an Anand Karaj (Sikh) in the afternoon, followed by a Sindhi wedding later in the evening. They held a lavish wedding in Goa, inviting their close friends and family.