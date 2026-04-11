‘That ship has sailed’: Ralph Fiennes rules out Voldemort comeback, names Tilda Swinton as ideal successor

As HBO’s new Harry Potter series gathers momentum, Ralph Fiennes has opened up about the possibility of returning as Lord Voldemort — and why he believes that opportunity has passed.

Ralph Fiennes on why he won't be reprising Voldemort in Harry Potter series Appearing on The Claudia Winkleman Show on Friday night, Ralph Fiennes reflected on his time playing the Dark Lord across the original film series and addressed ongoing speculation about casting for the upcoming television reboot. The actor, whose portrayal of Voldemort became one of the franchise’s defining performances, admitted he had once been open to reprising the role.

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“I remember being asked the question once we’d shot the total film series, would I reprise the part, and this was some years ago. I said, ‘Yes, I’d love to.' But then nothing’s happened and I think that ship has sailed.”

With HBO preparing to reintroduce the wizarding world to a new generation, attention has turned to who might step into the role of Voldemort. Fiennes himself suggested a surprising contender, pointing to Tilda Swinton as a compelling choice.

“But I’ll tell you, Tilda Swinton was mentioned somewhere as being a contender, and I think she would be amazing.”

Swinton’s name has circulated alongside other high-profile actors, including Cillian Murphy, though the latter has moved to downplay the speculation. Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast hosted by Josh Horowitz, Murphy distanced himself from the rumours and acknowledged the challenge of succeeding Fiennes.

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“I don’t know anything about that,” Murphy said. “Also, it’s just really hard to follow anything Ralph Fiennes does. The man is an absolute acting legend, so good luck to whoever’s gonna fill those shoes.”

Fiennes, however, has previously expressed support for Murphy taking on the iconic villain. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in December 2024, he said: “Cillian is a fantastic actor. That’s a wonderful suggestion. I would be all in favor of Cillian. Yeah.”

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Ralph Fiennes’ portrayal of Lord Voldemort is widely regarded as one of the most defining elements of the Harry Potter film series, bringing a chilling psychological depth to what could have been a one-dimensional villain.

Rather than relying solely on spectacle, Fiennes infused the character with controlled menace, stillness and an unsettling calm, making Voldemort both terrifying and eerily human.

His precise diction, serpentine physicality and ability to convey volatility beneath restraint elevated the role beyond conventional antagonism, helping shape the darker tone of the later films and leaving a lasting imprint on popular culture.

The renewed focus on Voldemort comes as Harry Potter moves closer to its debut. The series is expected to retell J.K. Rowling’s original books in greater detail, with each season dedicated to one instalment. HBO has positioned the project as a long-term adaptation aimed at both new audiences and fans of the original films.

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Set to premiere this Christmas, the show represents a significant expansion of the franchise, nearly 15 years after the final film concluded. While casting announcements are still under wraps, the discussion around Voldemort highlights the enduring legacy of Fiennes’ performance and the high expectations facing whoever ultimately inherits the role.