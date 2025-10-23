Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela announce second pregnancy with baby shower video, netizens call them ‘truly blessed’

It's time for a double celebration at superstar Chiranjeevi's house as his son Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana Konidela are expecting their second child. The couple announced the news of Konidela's pregnancy on social media with a special video. The family hosted her Semaantham (baby shower) during Diwali.

Advertisement

Upasana Konidela, Ram Charan announce second pregnancy Upasana Konidela and Ram Charan made the announcement with a joint post. Taking to Instagram, they wrote, “This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love and double the blessings.”

Inside Upasana Konidela's baby shower In the video, mom-to-be Konidela was seen decked up in a blue salwar suit. She was seen getting pampered and loved as family members took turns to bless her. She also received gifts from the women of the family. Her daughter Klin Kaara and husband Ram Charan were by her side during the rituals.

The video also featured Chiranjeevi and his wife, Surekha, as they posed with Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela.

Advertisement

They were also joined by Nagarjuna and his family. Konidela's parents were also at the event.

“Celebrating new beginnings,” the video read in the end.

Watch here:

Netizens react to Upasana Konidela, Ram Charan's second pregnancy Soon after the post went live, fans rushed to the comment section and congratulated the celebrity couple.

Advertisement

Among them, actor Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “Big congratulations and lots of love to mama, papa and biggest congratulations to big sis Kaara.”

“Many Many Congratulations and Happy Diwali dear @upasanakaminenikonidela,” added filmmaker Guneet Monga. Manchu Lakshmi said, “Omg, I’m sooo happy for you both! Wishing you the most beautiful and blissful pregnancy! Can’t wait to meet the little one!”

Kanika Kapoor dropped several heart emojis in her comment.

A fan wrote, “Cherry is truly blessed to have a wife like Upasana ma’am — a perfect blend of maturity, kindness, education, and humility. Haven’t seen any celebrity wife as unique and grounded as her… she’s one of a kind!”

“Junior RC is coming,” added another fan.

One more predicted the gender of the baby, “Ending of the video....It's twins. Congrats to the Charan sir and Upasana mam.” “Really adore you for the woman you are. May God bless you always Upasana,” someone else said.

Advertisement

Upasana Konidela and Ram Charan Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan got married on June 14, 2012, following a traditional South Indian ceremony in Hyderabad. They have been engaged since 2011.