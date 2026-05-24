Ram Charan apologises after calling Jasprit Bumrah footballer at event: ‘Sometimes forgetful with names’

Ram Charan will be next seen in the upcoming film Peddi. It is a rural sports action-drama set in the 80s of Andhra Pradesh. Here's what he said about Jasprit Bumrah at the music launch event of Peddi.

Sneha Biswas
Published24 May 2026, 08:42 AM IST
Ram Charan clarifies after his goof up about Bumrah.
Ram Charan clarifies after his goof up about Bumrah.(ANI/AP)

Actor Ram Charan left many surprised with a goof-up at the grand music launch of his upcoming film, Peddi, in Bhopal. He attended the event alongside co-star Janhvi Kapoor, music director AR Rahman and others. When he took to the stage, he answered some questions regarding Indian cricketers and mixed up football with cricket. This is when he ended up calling Jasprit Bumrah a footballer.

Ram Charan apologises to Bumrah

Apologising for his mistake, Ram Charan took to X and clarified his comment.

Calling it a human error, the Peddi actor said in his post, "Uff… I’m genuinely so forgetful with names sometimes."

He went on to tag Jasprit Bumrah to personally extend his apology and added, "Apologies to @Jaspritbumrah93 Ji for the mix-up - it was a genuine human error in the middle of all the excitement and the crowd I truly respect you and I am a huge fan of your game. You make every Indian feel proud when you consistently put batsmen on back foot."

See post:

(this is a developing story)

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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HomeEntertainmentRam Charan apologises after calling Jasprit Bumrah footballer at event: ‘Sometimes forgetful with names’
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