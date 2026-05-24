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Ram Charan apologises after calling Jasprit Bumrah footballer at event: ‘Sometimes forgetful with names’

Ram Charan will be next seen in the upcoming film Peddi. It is a rural sports action-drama set in the 80s of Andhra Pradesh. Here's what he said about Jasprit Bumrah at the music launch event of Peddi.

Sneha Biswas
Published24 May 2026, 08:42 AM IST
Ram Charan clarifies after his goof up about Bumrah.
Ram Charan clarifies after his goof up about Bumrah.(ANI/AP)
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Actor Ram Charan left many surprised with a goof-up at the grand music launch of his upcoming film, Peddi, in Bhopal. He attended the event alongside co-star Janhvi Kapoor, music director AR Rahman and others. When he took to the stage, he answered some questions regarding Indian cricketers and mixed up football with cricket. This is when he ended up calling Jasprit Bumrah a footballer.

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Ram Charan apologises to Bumrah

Apologising for his mistake, Ram Charan took to X and clarified his comment.

Calling it a human error, the Peddi actor said in his post, "Uff… I’m genuinely so forgetful with names sometimes."

He went on to tag Jasprit Bumrah to personally extend his apology and added, "Apologies to @Jaspritbumrah93 Ji for the mix-up - it was a genuine human error in the middle of all the excitement and the crowd I truly respect you and I am a huge fan of your game. You make every Indian feel proud when you consistently put batsmen on back foot."

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About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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