Ram Charan meets Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in Mysore during Peddi shoot

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], August 31 (ANI): Actor Ram Charan met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Mysore on Sunday. The actor was in the city for the shooting of his upcoming film 'Peddi'.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister shared photos from the meeting on the social media platform X. Along with the pictures, Siddaramaiah wrote, "Telugu actor Ram Charan, who is participating in the shooting of 'Peddi' movie, met me today in Mysore and had a conversation for a while."

Last month, the Telugu superstar treated fans to his powerful new look for his upcoming film.

Charan took to his Instagram account to share his striking "changeover" for the role. The picture showed him flaunting his sculpted arm, thick beard, and a man bun, highlighting his intense preparation for the film. Along with the picture, the actor added a caption that read, "Changeover for @peddimovie begins!! Pure grit. True joy."

Peddi stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu in key roles. Earlier this year, a teaser titled 'Peddi First Shot' was released on Ram Navami. It featured Ram Charan in a rugged avatar, walking into a dusty field, lighting a beedi, and delivering the line: "I have only one life to live, and I want to make the most of it."

Advertisement