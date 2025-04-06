Ram Charan: Peddi first look revealed on Ram Navami 2025; here’s what we know so far about the movie

Ram Charan revealed the first look of Peddi on Ram Navami 2025 and disclosed the movie's release date.

In a social media post, the RRR star wished everyone on Ram Navami 2025. While sharing the first look of the movie, he wrote, “PEDDI will see you in cinemas 27th March, 2026.”

As per IMDb, the movie is set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh. “A spirited villager unites his community through sports to defend their pride against a powerful rival,” says the one-liner.

Janhvi Kapoor will star against Ram Charan in the Telugu movie. She earlier acted in Devara: Part 1, starring Ram Charan’s RRR colleague, N. T. Rama Rao Jr.

Peddi, a sports action drama, also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Mirzapur actor Divyendu Sharma and Jagapathi Babu.

Peddi was originally called RC16, as it would be Ram Charan’s 16th release. It was launched on March 20, 2024, with a grand muhurat in Hyderabad.

The movie was originally set to be released in 2025. However, according to a report by Telugu Chitraalu, Netflix asked to postpone its release to 2026.

After completing Peddi, Ram Charan will collaborate with Pushpa 2 director Sukumar for his next project, tentatively titled RC17. This film marks their reunion after the blockbuster Rangasthalam.

The posters hint at a gritty, sports-centric story. Music is by A. R. Rahman, with Netflix securing post-theatrical streaming rights.

The movie is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. This is his second movie. His directorial debut was Uppena, the winner of the Best Feature Film in Telugu at the 69th National Film Awards.

Buchi Babu Sana won SIIMA Awards and Sakshi Excellence Awards 2021 as a deburant director. The Telugu romantic comedy featured Panja Vaisshnav and Krithi Shetty in lead roles.