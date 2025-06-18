Ram Charan’s Peddi sells OTT rights to Netflix in biggest-ever deal for solo film

Streaming giant Netflix has reportedly secured the post-theatrical digital rights to Peddi, Ram Charan’s upcoming rural sports drama, in a deal valued at ₹105 crore plus GST. The film, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana, is set for a theatrical release on 27 March 2026.

The acquisition marks the biggest OTT deal for a solo Ram Charan film and signals rising investor confidence in mid-to-high-budget pan-Indian projects. According to a Times of India report, the film’s cricket-focused narrative and Charan’s post-RRR visibility are key factors behind its growing market interest.

Strong Pre-Release Economics According to industry trackers, Peddi is expected to generate another ₹75 crore through satellite, music, and ancillary rights in addition to the OTT deal. This puts the film on track to recover its entire production cost before its theatrical run begins. A revenue-sharing arrangement between Charan and the producers is in place for box office earnings.

Ram Charan’s Next Big Bet Following the global success of RRR and production delays with Game Changer, Peddi is being viewed as a critical release for Ram Charan. The actor, whose career includes hits like Magadheera and Rangasthalam, is aiming for consistent pan-India success.

The project also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu Sharma in pivotal roles. A.R. Rahman composed the music. Vriddhi Cinemas and Mythri Movie Makers support the film.

Why This Matters The Peddi-Netflix deal reflects the increasing monetisation opportunities for regional content with national appeal. As streaming platforms compete for exclusive content, early acquisitions of theatrical films are becoming a strategic investment, particularly for titles with mass market potential.

