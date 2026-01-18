Ram Charan shares intense workout look for Peddi, fans call him 'Indian Hulk'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): Actor Ram Charan seems to be leaving no stone unturned for his role in his much-awaited film 'Peddi'.

The 'RRR' star, who is busy shooting for the rural sports drama, has given fans a glimpse of how hard he is working to get into shape for the film.

On Sunday, Charan took to his Instagram account to share a picture from his intense workout session. In the picture, the actor is seen flaunting a stronger and bulked-up look, which suits the tough character he plays in Peddi. The post quickly garnered attention on social media.

Along with the photo, Ram Charan wrote a short line about his focus and hard work. In the caption, he said, "Fired up, working in silence! Ready for the next challenge."

Take a look

Soon after the post went live, fans flooded the comment section with excitement.

One fan praised his look and energy, writing, "Beast Mode On! You're looking superb #RamCharan Anna." Another fan called him "Indian Hulk," impressed by his strong new avatar.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is said to be a rustic emotional drama. The music for the film is composed by AR Rahman. Earlier this year, a teaser titled Peddi First Shot was released on Ram Navami.

It featured Ram Charan in a rugged avatar, walking into a dusty field, lighting a beedi, and delivering the line: "I have only one life to live, and I want to make the most of it."

The film features Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, and Divyendu Sharma. Veteran actor Boman Irani has also joined the project.