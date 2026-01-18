Ram Charan shares intense workout look for Peddi, fans call him 'Indian Hulk'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): Actor Ram Charan seems to be leaving no stone unturned for his role in his much-awaited film 'Peddi'.

The 'RRR' star, who is busy shooting for the rural sports drama, has given fans a glimpse of how hard he is working to get into shape for the film.

On Sunday, Charan took to his Instagram account to share a picture from his intense workout session. In the picture, the actor is seen flaunting a stronger and bulked-up look, which suits the tough character he plays in Peddi. The post quickly garnered attention on social media.

Along with the photo, Ram Charan wrote a short line about his focus and hard work. In the caption, he said, "Fired up, working in silence! Ready for the next challenge."

Soon after the post went live, fans flooded the comment section with excitement.

One fan praised his look and energy, writing, "Beast Mode On! You're looking superb #RamCharan Anna." Another fan called him "Indian Hulk," impressed by his strong new avatar.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is said to be a rustic emotional drama. The music for the film is composed by AR Rahman. Earlier this year, a teaser titled Peddi First Shot was released on Ram Navami.

It featured Ram Charan in a rugged avatar, walking into a dusty field, lighting a beedi, and delivering the line: "I have only one life to live, and I want to make the most of it."

The film features Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, and Divyendu Sharma. Veteran actor Boman Irani has also joined the project.