Ram Charan, Upasana on welcoming twins: ‘Privilege carries responsibility, true legacy lies in giving back’

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela were blessed with twins - a boy and a girl, on late Saturday night. The happy news was shared by Chiranjeevi on social media. The couple are now parents to three kids, including their first child, Klin Kaara.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela on welcoming twins In their first statement to the media, Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela thanked fans and friends.

Talking about their newborns, the couple shared how they hope to raise them.

Ram Charan said in his first statement, "Being blessed with three children fills me with gratitude. I'm thankful to all our fans, loved ones and well-wishers, who have stood by us and supported us through every moment."

True legacy lies in giving back: Upasana Mom Upasana Konidela added, “My father always believed that clarity of intention and faith go hand in hand. Today, I feel incredibly blessed to be a mother of three, exactly as we envisioned. Our hope is to raise children who are strong yet compassionate, aware that privilege carries responsibility - and that true legacy lies in giving back.”

Taking to Instagram, the couple also announced the happy news: “Happy to share that we have been blessed with a baby boy & girl. Having two daughters and a son fills us with immense gratitude. The women in our life have been our greatest strength. I’m very thankful to all our fans, family and well-wishers who have stood by us and supported us through every moment.”

Chiranjeevi announces the arrival of his grandchildren Superstar Chiranjeevi, who became grandfather once again, shared the news on social media on Saturday night. “With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins - a baby boy and a baby girl. Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well. Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and divine blessing for us as grandparents,” he wrote in his X, formerly Twitter post.

The family is yet to reveal the first picture of the twins. They are likely to announce the names soon.

Meanwhile, social media is filled with congratulatory messages for Ram Charan and Upasana.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela Ram Charan married Upasana Konidela in June 2011. The two got engaged in December 2011. They had known each other for a long time. They were friends before dating and ultimately tying the knot.

Who is Upasana Konidela Upasana Konidela is the vice-chairman of Apollo Charity. She is the daughter of Shobana Kamineni and Anil Kamineni, which makes her the granddaughter of Prathap C Reddy, who founded Apollo Hospitals.

On the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in the Telugu film, Game Changer alongside Kiara Advani. The film failed to impress the audience and critics.

He will be next seen in the upcoming sports drama Peddi. Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is slated to release next month.