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Ram Charan's birthday gift to fans! Peddi Hindi teaser released, get a glimpse of Janhvi Kapoor-starrer movie

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is said to be a rustic emotional drama.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published27 Mar 2026, 12:16 PM IST
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Peddi Pehelwan
Peddi Pehelwan
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On his birthday, actor Ram Charan gifted his fans a glimpse into his most-awaited movie — Peddi. The teaser of the action-packed movie was released in multiple languages, including Hindi.

“Wishing Mega Power Star Ram Charan a very Happy Birthday,” the makers wrote while releasing the glimpse.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is said to be a rustic emotional drama.

The first glimpse of the movie featured Ram Charan in a rugged avatar, walking into a dusty field, and delivering the line: "Wrestling is not like cricket…It's a game where you fight death itself."

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Peddi is set for a global release on 30 April 2026, followed by an extended holiday on May 1.

Watch Peddi teaser here:

Peddi: Cast and crew

Peddi, written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, stars Ram Charan in the titular role, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Divyendu Sharma.

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Actor Jagapathi Babu also has a key role in the Telugu drama

The movie is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under his banner, Vriddhi Cinemas, and in collaboration with the production house Mythri Movie Makers.

Peddi: Songs released

The music for the film is composed by AR Rahman

Rai Rai Raa Raa — This vibrant composition by AR Rahman is a pulsating and upbeat number.

Chikiri Chikiri — The first single created quite a buzz soon after its release.

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More

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