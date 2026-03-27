Ram Charan's birthday gift to fans! Peddi Hindi teaser released, get a glimpse of Janhvi Kapoor-starrer movie

On his birthday, actor Ram Charan gifted his fans a glimpse into his most-awaited movie — Peddi. The teaser of the action-packed movie was released in multiple languages, including Hindi.
“Wishing Mega Power Star Ram Charan a very Happy Birthday,” the makers wrote while releasing the glimpse.
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is said to be a rustic emotional drama.
The first glimpse of the movie featured Ram Charan in a rugged avatar, walking into a dusty field, and delivering the line: "Wrestling is not like cricket…It's a game where you fight death itself."
Peddi is set for a global release on 30 April 2026, followed by an extended holiday on May 1.
Peddi, written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, stars Ram Charan in the titular role, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Divyendu Sharma.
Actor Jagapathi Babu also has a key role in the Telugu drama
The movie is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under his banner, Vriddhi Cinemas, and in collaboration with the production house Mythri Movie Makers.
The music for the film is composed by AR Rahman
Rai Rai Raa Raa — This vibrant composition by AR Rahman is a pulsating and upbeat number.
Chikiri Chikiri — The first single created quite a buzz soon after its release.