Ram Charan's Peddi faces backlash over Janhvi Kapoor's character, social media calls it 'objectifying'

Ram Charan's latest film Peddi has registered a strong start at the box office, but alongside the impressive numbers, the sports drama has sparked a debate online over the portrayal of its female lead, played by Janhvi Kapoor.

Released in theatres on June 4, the Buchi Babu Sana directorial has been criticised by a section of viewers who argue that Janhvi Kapoor's character, Achiyamma, has been reduced to a stereotypical role with limited agency. The criticism has largely focused on the writing of the character rather than the film's overall storytelling or direction.

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Social Media Users Question Characterisation Several viewers took to social media platforms to express their disappointment over how Achiyamma was portrayed in the film.

Many users claimed that Peddi, played by Ram Charan, frequently views the character through a romantic or physical lens, while the narrative gives her little influence over the story's progression.

One user wrote, “It's high time they stop sexualising heroines in films. Literally there's a scene where hero describes her face but they show her waist and chest.”

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Another commented, “the heroine deserved a character. Instead she got a string of vulgar, degrading, objectifying scenes stitched together and called a role. It ain't bold.. it ain't glamorous.. it's just poor & cringe writing.. a complete embarrassment to every women in the audience..”

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The criticism extended to Reddit as well, where a user wrote, "Janhvi's scenes in Peddi were outright DISGUSTING."

Another viewer highlighted a particular sequence from the film, writing, “DISGUSTING SCENE #Peddi A goon undresses #JanhviKapoor in public to shame her amid election campaign. #Dibyendu starts laughing, enjoying. #RamCharan is sexually lusting over her all the time and is called the hero of the village. He beats the pulp out of those goons. Crap level Sexual objectifying elements, disaster portrayal heroism.”

Strong Opening At The Box Office Despite the criticism, Peddi has delivered a blockbuster opening. The makers announced that the film grossed ₹135.36 crore worldwide on its first day in theatres.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned ₹51 crore net across India on Day 1, operating through 12,412 shows and recording an overall occupancy of 45.5%.

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The film also benefited from paid premiere screenings held on June 3. Those preview shows generated ₹18.50 crore net with an occupancy of 72%, reflecting strong anticipation ahead of the official release.

Combined figures from the premiere screenings and opening day place the film's India gross at ₹82.49 crore, while its India net collection stands at ₹69.50 crore.

Telugu Market Drives Collections The Telugu version emerged as the biggest contributor to the film's opening-day performance. It recorded an occupancy of 68% across 6,944 shows, indicating strong audience turnout even on a working day.

The Hindi version collected ₹3 crore from 4,333 shows with an occupancy of 16%. While the numbers remain modest compared to the Telugu market, the wide release suggests significant nationwide distribution.

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Other language versions also contributed to the overall tally. The Kannada version earned ₹0.25 crore, while the Tamil version brought in ₹0.45 crore. Malayalam collections stood at ₹0.10 crore.

Comparison With Game Changer Industry observers have compared Peddi's opening with Ram Charan's previous solo release, Game Changer, directed by Shankar and released in January 2025.

Game Changer collected ₹51 crore net on its first day from 17,753 shows and recorded a total India gross of ₹61.09 crore. Overseas earnings of ₹19 crore pushed its worldwide opening-day collection to ₹80.09 crore.

While Game Changer enjoyed a significantly wider release, Peddi has arrived in theatres after audience expectations surrounding Ram Charan's post-RRR projects underwent a reset. Early box office numbers suggest that the film has succeeded in drawing audiences despite the online controversy surrounding its portrayal of the female lead.

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Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Boman Irani, Divyenndu and Jagapathi Babu in key roles alongside Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.