Ram Gopal Varma calls Dhurandhar 2 'a dinosaur breathing fire' amid ₹1,000 crore run; issues warning for Bollywood

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has reignited conversation around Dhurandhar 2 after sharing a strongly worded post on X, praising the film’s impact while criticising what he described as a muted response from the wider film industry.

Ram Gopal Varma hails Dhurandhar 2 again The director, known for his outspoken views, described the film as a disruptive force that has altered the current cinematic landscape. In his post, he wrote:

“Now that @AdityaDharFilms has EXPLODED a ATOMIC BOMB right under the film industry, what is shocking is the loud silence from the rest of the film industry (sic).”

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Continuing his critique, Varma speculated on possible reasons behind the silence. He wrote, “I don’t know whether this is because the #Dhurandhar2 ‘s devastating explosion has hurled everyone else in the film industry so far into OUTER SPACE that their applause cannot reach here due to the long distances , OR whether they’re huddled in denial, whispering to each other , “It’s just propaganda… it will go away soon ,” so that they can crawl back and resume making their same old repetitive films. OR are they just paralysed by the film’s sheer brilliance , realising that whatever they’ve been making or planning to make , now simply cannot measure up? (sic)”

The filmmaker went on to use vivid imagery to emphasise his point, likening the film to a dominant force that cannot be ignored.

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“But isn’t it extremely unwise to ignore a DINOSAUR like #Dhurandhar2 staring you in the face and BREATHING FIRE into your eyes with its BOX OFFICE ROAR shaking the very ground beneath their feet , how can anyone be so foolish enough to look away? (sic)”

His latest comments align with a broader narrative that Dhurandhar 2 represents a shift in audience expectations, particularly in terms of scale, storytelling, and theatrical experience.

In closing, Varma offered direct advice to fellow filmmakers, urging them to treat the film as a learning opportunity rather than dismiss it. He wrote:

“My sincere advice to all my colleagues in the film industry is to please take #Dhurandhar2 deadly seriously and study it like a ultra fresh course in filmmaking and educate yourselves OR risk being buried forever in the graveyard of pre March 19th 2026 cinema (sic).”

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Varma’s remarks centre not only on the film’s success but also on the reaction—or lack of it—from industry peers. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, has emerged as one of the biggest box office performers of the year.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 11 As of Day 11, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its strong theatrical run, playing across 16,259 shows nationwide. The film has recorded a live net collection of ₹59.62 crore for the day, pushing its total India gross to ₹1,000.79 crore. Its domestic net collections now stand at ₹838.39 crore, marking a significant milestone at the box office. Final figures for the day are still awaited, but the film’s sustained momentum underlines its dominant performance across markets.

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About the film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, released in cinemas on 19 March 2026. It is the second part of the Dhurandhar franchise and continues the story of an Indian undercover operative navigating high-risk missions across borders.

The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role as Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The ensemble cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Gaurav Gera in key roles.

The story follows Hamza, an Indian spy operating under a false identity, as he continues his mission within hostile territory while dealing with dangerous criminal networks and national security threats. The narrative expands on the events of the first film, introducing higher stakes, deeper conflicts, and a wider geopolitical backdrop.

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The sequel retains the core cast from the original film, with several actors reprising their roles as the story progresses. The film is produced under large-scale banners and is designed as a high-budget action spectacle, combining espionage elements with dramatic storytelling.

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