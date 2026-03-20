Ram Gopal Varma calls Dhurandhar 2 a horror for old-school filmmakers

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has hailed 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' as a "cinematic disruptor," declaring that the Aditya Dhar-directed sequel signals a decisive shift in audience taste away from formula-driven Bollywood spectacles.

Released on March 19, 2026, the spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, has opened to record-breaking numbers, reportedly crossing ₹100 crore worldwide on its first day.

The film is a sequel to Dhar's 2023 hit 'Dhurandhar', and early response suggests it has struck a chord with audiences and critics alike for its grounded storytelling and restrained action.

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Varma, known for his unfiltered takes, described the sequel as a "horror" for filmmakers who rely on "dumbed down, over-the-top cinema," arguing that 'Dhurandhar 2' exposes the weaknesses of traditional hero-centric storytelling.

In a lengthy post, he criticised the long-standing Bollywood trope of invincible protagonists, claiming the film "killed all those heroes who never bleed and never feel pain."

Central to Varma's praise is Singh's portrayal of a psychologically layered anti-hero, one who falters, bleeds, and derives strength from intellect rather than spectacle. According to Varma, this marks a departure from "godly heroes" whose power is often amplified through exaggerated action and loud background scores.

He emphasised that the film's action sequences feel "raw and real," contrasting sharply with conventional mass entertainers where "physics is a joke and gravity is non-existent."

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The commentary aligns with critical reviews that have highlighted the film's emphasis on authenticity over spectacle.

Varma went further, suggesting that audiences exposed to such realism may find traditional high-octane action sequences increasingly "cheap, fake, and embarrassingly ridiculous."

Beyond praise, Varma issued a stark warning to filmmakers continuing to produce formulaic masala films. He argued that the commercial success of 'Dhurandhar 2', combined with its narrative approach, poses an existential threat to an older filmmaking style.

Calling the film a "verdict," he stated that it effectively "cut off the head" of cinema that prioritises visual excess over storytelling depth. He urged producers currently working on such projects to "go back to their drawing boards," warning that failure to adapt could render them obsolete in a rapidly evolving market.

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Varma has previously described the 'Dhurandhar' franchise as a "quantum leap" for Indian cinema, even claiming the sequel's impact rivals that of classics like 'Sholay' and 'Mughal-e-Azam'.

Actor Preity Zinta also shared her appreciation on social media, praising Dhar's vision and Singh's performance as "stunning," highlighting the actor's "range, depth, and sincerity."