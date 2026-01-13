Ram Gopal Varma calls Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic clash ‘Dhuroxic’, frames it as ideological battle

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has weighed in on one of the biggest box office face-offs of 2026, offering a sharp philosophical take on the clash between Dhurandhar and Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, both slated to release on 19 March. Varma has coined the showdown “Dhuroxic”, framing it not just as a commercial battle, but as a confrontation between two very different ideas of cinema.

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, released in December 2025 and continues to draw audiences weeks later. Its sequel is set to arrive in theatres on the same day as Toxic, starring Yash, whose teaser recently generated significant buzz online.

In a detailed post on X, Varma described the clash as a contest between grounded realism and stylised spectacle. According to him, Dhurandhar operates in a world shaped by cause and consequence, where violence stems from moral and psychological pressures, and characters act out of necessity rather than image. In contrast, he suggested that Toxic leans into heightened fantasy, prioritising visual attitude and larger-than-life heroism over emotional realism.

Check out the tweet here:

Varma further argued that while Dhurandhar embraces discomfort and human vulnerability, Toxic presents a near-invincible protagonist, with cinematic choices designed to amplify grandeur and “cool factor”. He also contrasted the filmmaking styles, noting that one observes reality quietly while the other announces itself through exaggerated visual treatment.

The director went on to speculate whether this head-to-head could signal a shift in audience taste — away from untouchable heroes and towards flawed, relatable characters — or whether spectacle will continue to dominate. He described the simultaneous release as the cinematic equivalent of witnessing raw conflict alongside a glossy fashion shoot.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 is set to expand its reach with a five-language release, unlike the first film, which was limited to Hindi. With two high-profile projects colliding on the same day, “Dhuroxic” is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched box office tests of the year.

Reacting to RGV's post, a user wrote, “Absolutely and very well said. Dhurandhar is a massive blockbuster, and all credit goes to the brilliant performance of #AkshayeKhanna as #RehmanDakait! His swag, aura, and those viral bangers have people rushing to theaters like never before. Even folks like me, who haven't stepped into a cinema in 5-6 years, went just to witness his magic.”

Another user wrote, “There will still be a large section of audience going for Toxic.”

