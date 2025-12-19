Ram Gopal Varma calls Dhurandhar a ‘quantum leap’, Aditya Dhar shares emotional response

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has heaped praise on Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster Dhurandhar, calling the Ranveer Singh-starrer a “warning” to the Indian film industry and a turning point in mainstream cinema.

In a series of posts on X, Varma described Dhurandhar as a “quantum leap” rather than just another successful film, crediting Dhar with pushing Indian cinema into a more fearless and uncompromising space. “Dhurandhar is not a film, it is a quantum leap in Indian cinema,” Varma wrote, adding that the director has “single-handedly changed the future” of filmmaking across industries.

The Satya director praised the film’s vision, writing style and technical execution, saying it commands attention rather than asking for it. He highlighted the sound design, camera work and portrayal of violence, noting that the film builds pressure instead of relying on spectacle. According to Varma, Dhurandhar respects the audience’s intelligence by refusing to spoon-feed backstories or dilute its intent.

Varma also lauded the performances, led by Ranveer Singh, saying the characters are not designed to be liked but to “linger long after we leave the theatre”. He concluded by stating that the film proves Indian cinema does not need to imitate Hollywood to achieve global appeal.

A visibly moved Aditya Dhar responded with a heartfelt note, calling Varma one of his biggest influences. Sharing his early struggles in Mumbai, Dhar wrote that while he never got to work under Varma, his films shaped his thinking as a filmmaker. “Your films didn’t teach me how to make movies — they taught me how to think dangerously,” Dhar said.

Reacting to Varma’s praise, Dhar admitted the words felt surreal and added pressure for his next project. He credited Varma for instilling the belief that cinema should be ambitious, unapologetic and rooted. “The fan in me is overwhelmed. The filmmaker in me feels challenged. And the boy who came to Mumbai to work under RGV finally feels seen,” Dhar wrote.

Released on 5 December, Dhurandhar has crossed ₹450 crore at the Indian box office within two weeks, according to trade estimates.

Besides Ranveer Singh, the star cast features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, with Sara Arjun, Naveen Kaushik, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor in pivotal roles.