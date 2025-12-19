Ram Gopal Varma calls Dhurandhar a ‘quantum leap’, says Aditya Dhar has redefined Indian cinema

Veteran filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has delivered one of the strongest public endorsements of Dhurandhar with a detailed, two-part response. In a series of posts on X, Varma described the film as a “quantum leap” and positioned director Aditya Dhar as a filmmaker who has altered the industry's trajectory.

Varma’s assessment went beyond praise. He framed Dhurandhar as a turning point, calling it “not a film” but a shift in how Indian cinema engages with audiences. According to him, the film does not rely solely on scale, but on psychological control, where scenes are designed to guide audience response rather than simply unfolding.

Ram Gopal Varma applauds Dhurandhar In his review, Varma highlighted Dhar’s command over mood and narrative pressure. He wrote that the director “engineers states of mind,” arguing that the film demands attention rather than requesting it. Silence, he noted, plays a critical role as equal to dialogue or sound, with pauses functioning as narrative devices rather than filler.

Varma also pointed to the film’s refusal to soften its edges. The writing, he said, cuts straight to the point. The storytelling builds tension gradually, tightening rather than escalating through volume.

Performances and restraint a big part of Dhurandhar’s success: RGV A significant portion of Varma’s commentary focused on the performances. He praised Dhurandhar for resisting conventional hero worship. Ranveer Singh, he said, allows space for Akshaye Khanna to dominate scenes where the story demands it. Varma described this choice as rare in large-scale productions and reflective of narrative discipline.

The Satya director added that characters arrive with implied histories, trusting viewers to interpret rather than be guided through exposition.

Dhurandhar is a lesson for the industry, says RGV In a follow-up post, Varma outlined nine takeaways for filmmakers. Among them: using sound as a narrative force, allowing discomfort to linger, and treating action as psychological impact rather than choreography. He singled out action director Aejaz Gulab, calling the work among the finest he had seen, and praised the background score for functioning without emotional instruction.

Aditya Dhar responds to RGV’s praise on social media Aditya Dhar responded publicly, calling Varma’s words emotional and challenging. He credited Varma’s cinema for shaping his own instincts, even without a direct collaboration. Varma replied by rejecting the idea of influence alone, stating that Dhar had moved beyond inspiration to become “a new force.”

Varma’s final point was that Dhurandhar is not just a blockbuster moment. “That’s the mark of a filmmaker who isn’t just making movies, but he is reshaping the very ground that all us film makers stand on,” he said.

FAQs What did Ram Gopal Varma say about Dhurandhar? He described the film as a “quantum leap” for Indian cinema and said it challenges how films engage audiences.

Why did Ram Gopal Varma call Aditya Dhar a game changer? Varma said Dhar controls audience psychology and prioritises narrative pressure over spectacle.

Which performances did RGV highlight? He praised Ranveer Singh for restraint and Akshaye Khanna for commanding presence within the story.