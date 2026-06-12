Ram Gopal Varma calls Obsession a ‘slap on the face’ for star-driven cinema: ‘Make better films, not bigger films’

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has strongly endorsed Obsession, a supernatural psychological horror thriller directed by Curry Barker, describing it as a powerful reminder of what cinema can achieve without relying on stars, remakes or massive production budgets.

Taking to X on Friday, the filmmaker shared an extensive analysis of the film, arguing that its success demonstrates how effective storytelling, editing and performances can outweigh expensive sets, visual effects and celebrity-driven marketing.

“OBSESSION is how we SHOOT and CUT and not WHAT. OBSESSION made on a budget lesser than maybe the cost of a film stars entourage, will hopefully dismantle our complacency."

Varma suggested that the film should prompt filmmakers to rethink their priorities, particularly at a time when many productions are becoming increasingly dependent on scale and spectacle.

‘Make Better Films, Not Bigger Films’ The director highlighted the reported economics of the film, noting that it was made on a relatively modest budget but went on to achieve extraordinary commercial success.

According to Varma, the reported budget of Obsession was around $750,000. He argued that even considering its limited locations and cast, the production cost may not have exceeded ₹70 lakh.

“Forgetting the reported 750 k dollar budget, a film shot entirely in just 2 rooms, interior of a car and a small store with 5 new actors couldn’t have costed more than 70 lakh rupees (Forgetting fee of various) . On that cost , it grossed over $238 million dollars that is ₹2,279 crores ..It reportedly will do more than 100 cr in india (sic)."

For Varma, the numbers reinforce a larger lesson for filmmakers.

According to him, the film proves that the goal should be to create “better films, not bigger films.”

What Impressed RGV About The Film The filmmaker reserved particular praise for Curry Barker’s direction, describing it as deceptively simple but highly effective.

“He shoots in confined spaces not to avoid scale but to trap the audience in the characters’ perspectives. Editing is not mere assembly but a rhythmic psychological assault… rapid cuts punctuated by sharp sound design (door slams, sudden laughs, heartbeats, voice tone alterations) alternate with agonizingly long holds, most memorably the interval shot lingering on Nikki’s face(My most favourite shot)."

Varma said the film's editing and sound design create a sense of unease that forces viewers to experience the horror rather than simply watch it unfold.

According to him, these “never-before-experienced techniques" build tension by denying audiences any emotional escape and immersing them directly into the psychological state of the characters.

‘Cinema’s Power Lies In Emotional Rawness’ The filmmaker also reflected on the themes explored in Obsession, saying the film transforms personal emotions into something deeply unsettling and universal.

“Obsession" “externalises internal rot, making the personal public and the psychological visceral. Its gore and emotional messiness turns pulp into something disturbingly resonant about loneliness and desire."

Varma used the film as an example of what he believes modern cinema should prioritise.

Talking about the “important lessons" offered by the film, he said that compelling direction, innovative editing, sound design and performances can create a far greater impact than expensive visual effects and large-scale productions.

He wrote that “only rigorous directorial vision to arrest the viewer, cutting edge editing as a storytelling tool, and sound design for emotional punctuation and expressions of actors making one feel can generate much more impact than CGI ARMIES, MASSIVE SETS ,EXOTIC LOCATIONS and 500 CRORE budgets."

A Message For Producers And Directors Varma said Barker's latest film should encourage filmmakers to rethink how they approach production.

“After the example of Obsession Producers and directors should treat low budgets as liberation, not limitation and focus their resources on performances, path breaking editing, and creative sound design , not to forget visionary makers The ROI here will seem obscene and vulgar to the producers who wasted 100’s of crores and shot their films for years."

The filmmaker argued that limited budgets can often drive innovation rather than restrict creativity, allowing filmmakers to focus on storytelling fundamentals instead of spectacle.

‘A Slap On The Face’ For An Industry Chasing Spectacle In perhaps his strongest remark, Varma described Obsession as a direct challenge to what he sees as prevailing trends in the film industry.

Calling the movie a “wake up call", he said its success demonstrates that cinema's real strength lies in emotional authenticity and psychological precision rather than industrial scale.

“For our industry OBSESSED with risk aversion chasing stars, making remakes and bloated spectacles, this film is a SLAP ON THE FACE."

He concluded by praising Barker not only for creating a commercial success but for offering a lesson to filmmakers everywhere.

“The greatest thing Curry Barker did more than making a BLOCKBUSTER , is that he taught us that our OBSESSION should be about making BETTER FILMS and not BIGGER FILMS."

What Is Obsession About? Obsession follows Bear, played by Michael Johnston, a music store employee who acquires a supernatural toy capable of granting wishes.

When he uses it in the hope that his friend Nikki, portrayed by Inde Navarrette, will fall in love with him, the wish triggers a chain of disturbing and horrifying consequences.