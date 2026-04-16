Ram Gopal Varma calls out ‘Dhurandhar 2’ over Dawood Ibrahim portrayal despite high praise

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has lauded Dhurandhar 2 as a landmark in Indian cinema but raised concerns over how the film depicts gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Anjali Thakur
Updated16 Apr 2026, 10:02 PM IST
Ram Gopal Varma has made another post hailing Dhurandhar 2.
Ram Gopal Varma has made another post hailing Dhurandhar 2.

Table Of Contents

‘Portrayal Does Not Match What I Know’

‘No One Can Prove Or Disprove Such Claims’

Film’s Box Office Run And Cast

Dawood Ibrahim’s Background

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who has been vocal in his admiration for Dhurandhar 2, has now pointed out what he describes as his only disagreement with the film — the depiction of Dawood Ibrahim.

Varma had earlier praised the film extensively on social media, calling it one of the most impactful films after Sholay and describing director Aditya Dhar as his “new guru”. He had also compared the film’s influence on his own thinking to that of his own cult classic Satya.

However, in a recent conversation with writer Hussain Zaidi on a YouTube channel, Varma said that while he admired the film’s craft, he had reservations about how Dawood Ibrahim has been portrayed.

‘Portrayal Does Not Match What I Know’

In the film, Dawood Ibrahim is referred to as “Bade Sahab” and is shown as a central figure orchestrating terror operations linked to Pakistan and activities in India.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 touches historic numbers, beats Pushpa 2 | Box Office Day 28

Commenting on this, Varma said he believes the depiction may not be accurate. “The only element I disagree with is the portrayal of Dawood Ibrahim. They might have their own sources, but I think it is being shown incorrectly,” he said.

The filmmaker clarified that he was not making a definitive claim but was speaking based on his own understanding. “It’s not like I can say this with authority, but it doesn’t align with what I know,” he added.

‘No One Can Prove Or Disprove Such Claims’

Varma also noted that the nature of such subjects makes it difficult to establish absolute truth. According to him, neither filmmakers nor critics can conclusively prove or disprove such portrayals.

Also Read | ‘Dinosaur breathing fire’: RGV lauds Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2

“We all think the film has shown something, but I can’t disprove it, and the director can’t prove it either,” he said.

He further stated that he has heard over the years that Dawood Ibrahim has been inactive and unwell, adding that, in his view, the gangster may have stepped away from criminal activities long ago.

Film’s Box Office Run And Cast

Dhurandhar 2 has reported strong box office performance, with global earnings pegged at over 1,700 crore. The film features a cast including Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and Gaurav Gera.

Also Read | Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, Ranveer Singh visits RSS HQ in Nagpur

Together, the two films in the Dhurandhar franchise have reportedly crossed 3,000 crore at the global box office.

Dawood Ibrahim’s Background

Dawood Ibrahim is one of the accused in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts and has been linked to various organised crime activities over the years.

The Mumbai underworld has also served as inspiration for several Hindi films, including Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya and Company, which explored crime networks and their influence.

About the Author

Anjali Thakur

Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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