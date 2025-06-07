Ram Gopal Varma labels Donald Trump and Elon Musk as ‘gay, married couple’, asks, ‘who is the woman?’

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma reacted to the recent fallout between Donald Trump and Elon Musk on the internet. He took to his X, formerly Twitter, account and called them a ‘gay, married couple' for their recent attacks on each other.

Ram Gopal Varma on Trump vs Musk However, his post doesn't end there. He also asked the netizens to guess who is the woman between the US president and the Tesla owner.

Tagging Trump and Musk, RGV wrote, “The only thing what would have been more spicy in the TRUMP/MUSK fight is if they both were GAY ..That’s because they are literally quarrelling like a MARRIED COUPLE ..Just in case it’s true, who do u think is the woman among them between @realDonaldTrump and @elonmusk?”

See post here:

His post has attracted mixed reactions from users on the micro-blogging site.

However, he is not the only one from the film industry to react on the subject.

Previously, Kangana Ranaut refused to comment on the feud between Trump and Musk. But, she posted a screenshot of Musk's post against the US president.

In the caption, the BJP MP wrote, “No comment.”

Vir Das On the other hand, Vir Das took a sarcastic jib at the situation with his hilarious post. He called them ‘fighting like school girls’ on the internet.

It read, "Love is complicated. When a relationship grows despite both peoples best intentions, the universe sends them on separate paths. They deserve the privacy to separate in peace and with best wishes of the world. Here's wishing Elon and Donald the best in their separate paths.”

"Actually wait...they are fighting like two school girls. Yep. Cults of personality require sycophancy and submission. Insecure strongmen require conmen basking in their shadow. Combining two is metaphorically and literally like trying to shove a d**k inside another d**k. It's technically possible, but probably painful," he added.

Trump and Musk The infamous fallout between the two began after Elon Musk's sharp criticism of the sweeping tax and domestic policy bill, which he described as a "disgusting abomination."

Trump and Musk’s relationship, which grew closer in recent months, unravelled just as quickly. The fallout started after Musk’s exit from the Oval Office on May 31.

The world’s most powerful leader and the world’s richest man were soon found taking direct digs at each other.