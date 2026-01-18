Ram Gopal Varma predicts fate of Dhurandhar 2 ahead of clash with Toxic: ‘Biggest multi starrer ever’

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who recently heaped praises on Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, predicted the fate of the second instalment. Starring Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 is set to clash with actor Yash's upcoming film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Both films will release on 19 March, 2026.

Ram Gopal Varma on Dhurandhar 2 Ahead of Dhurandhar 2's teaser or trailer release, RGV declared the film the ‘biggest multi starrer’ in the history of films.

Varma took to his X, formerly Twitter, account and shared how the characters of the film have contributed to the success of the film. “Dhurandhar 2 will be the biggest multi starrer ever, in the history of cinema, because each and every character in the 1st film has become enormously huge in the audiences mind, in terms of both their value and impact, which is what true stardom is really about In the 1st part the characters could have been small or big but now all of them have become giant super stars and hence #Dhurandhar2 will be the BIGGEST MULTI STARRER ever,” Ram Gopal Varma reasoned.

Released on 5 December, Dhurandhar continues its historic run at the box office. The two-part film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

Dhurandhar and Toxic clash Praising about Dhurandhar vs Toxic, RGV had shared: “March 19th will be the ultimate clash between ultra realistic cinema and ultra unrealistic cinema. D is built on cause , leading to effect and consequence. It reveals that violence has moral, psychological, and political foundations. The Characters act because they must, not because they will look cool. Believes the audience is intelligent whereas in T Style precedes logic. Violence exists to display attitude, not necessity. T assumes the audience wants stimulation, not emotional engagement like D. D respects grim reality. T sells fantasy dressed as seriousness.”

“Will the @AdityaDharFilms #Dhurandhar audience go back to still root for the same dark hero walking in slow motion? Will Smoking in slow motion still equal depth of character? Will Violence be still fine just for the sake of spectacle? Watching #Dhuroxic side by side on march 19th will be like being inside a war zone versus next to a fashion shoot. One is cinema that cuts into flesh. The other is cinema that poses for the camera. #Dhuroxic won’t be just another clash. It’ll be a collision between truth and styling. And possibly something bigger. #Dhuroxic could mark the beginning of the end of hero worship ushered in by the pan India biggies from the south. #Dhuroxic can be a defining moment in cinema where the audience stop becoming devotees, and scoff at bulletproof masculinity proving that they no longer want gods, but only relatable humans OR IT CAN BE VICE VERSA. THAT ONLY GOD and AUDIENCE WILL KNOW.”

Toxic stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

Dhurandhar box office success Meanwhile, Dhurandhar has now minted ₹821.35 crore as its India net collection on day 44, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The spy-thriller went on to gross ₹985.40 crore in India, while its overseas earnings touched ₹293.60 crore. The worldwide collection of the film now stands at ₹1,279.00 crore.