Ram Gopal Varma served notice from production house over outstanding dues of ₹29.67 cr. What is the dispute? Explained

Production banner Eclatant Films Private Limited has reported issued a legal notice demanding ₹29.67 crore from filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. It alleged an outstanding financial dispute linked to an agreement signed in 2010. The notice, dated October 15, 2026, as reported by indian Express, had asked Varma to clear the dues by October 30.
The amount reportedly includes principal and accumulated interest of ₹11.38 crore, according to the report. The filmmaker, known for films such as Satya, has not responded to the claims so far.
The dispute between Ram Gopal Varma and the production house stems from an agreement signed on April 10, 2010. The agreement was reportedly subsequently confirmed by the Bombay High Court on April 17, 2013. According to the alleged agreement of Eclatant, the terms required Varma to obtain a written no-objection certificate (NOC) from the production banner before undertaking film production, direction, writing or co-production activities covered by the agreement.
The company has now reportedly issued a wider industry notice. Sharing it with trade publications, including Complete Cinema, the banner warned producers, distributors, broadcasters and OTT platforms against entering into business arrangements with Varma or acquiring, streaming or exploiting projects associated with him.
Eclatant has warned that if the filmmaker fails to pay the demanded amount, it may enforce its contractual lien.
In simple words, it means asserting control over shares, rights, financial interests and exploitation revenues from films falling within the scope of the agreement. The notice effectively puts industry stakeholders on alert over potential legal and financial implications for business associated with Ram Gopal Varma.
However, the notice is a demand made by Eclatant Films. Any further action, including enforcement of the lien, depends on the contractual terms and appropriate legal proceedings.
Ram Gopal Varma is reportedly working on his upcoming project Police Company, starring Harshvardhan Rane. It remains unclear if the notice would affect the film’s production or distribution. Live Mint couldn't verify if the upcoming release falls within the scope of the alleged agreement.
This is not the first time the filmmaker has faced financial disputes from industry bodies or partners. In 2021, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) sought to stop the release of his film D Company over alleged unpaid dues of ₹12 crore.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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