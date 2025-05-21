Ram Gopal Varma shares Kiara Advani’s War 2 bikini pic, deletes post after facing backlash from netizens

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma's recent post on X, formerly Twitter, left many on the internet surprised and even disgusted. He shared a picture of bikini-clad Kiara Advani from the War 2 teaser, which many deemed indecent.

Ram Gopal Varma's deleted post on Kiara Advani The post has now been deleted by Ram Gopal Varma.

The teaser of War 2 was unveiled by the makers on Tuesday, on the occasion of Jr NTR's 42nd birthday. The film stars Hrithik Roshan alongside Jr NTR, who will be marking his Bollywood debut with the film. Kiara is paired opposite Hrithik in the film.

Soon after the teaser release, RGV took to X, and shared suggestions for the film. With a picture of Kiara in a bikini from the teaser, he left a comment which did not go well with everyone.

He wrote, “Instead of our countries and societies, if the war between Hrithik and Jr NTR is on who gets her b**k, then 2 will be a b***buster”.

Ram Gopal Varma shares Kiara Advani's bikini pic from War 2.

While the post is no longer available on the micro-blogging site, screenshots of the post have gone viral on the internet.

Internet reacts to Ram Gopal Varma's tweet The incident sparked a debate on Reddit. Someone shared in a sub: “Ram Gopal Varma has lost it!”

Reacting to the post, a user wrote in the comments, “OG Tharki.” “He is high or the account is hacked,” added another.

One more commented, “What the actual f***”. Someone also said, "And this is what he is uttering publicly… Can you imagine what he is like in private?"

“Isn't this the entire point of the PR for the movie? Incite salacious / viral /tharki /etc. comments regardless of who the commentator is? No one gives a shit anyway. Bollywood is a steaming pile (sic),” pointed out yet another user.

War 2 Meanwhile, War 2 is the sixth title in YRF's ambitious spy universe. It is scheduled for release in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu on August 14, 2025.

Talking about the film, Kiara shared how War 2 is special to her. Along with a video, she wrote on social media, "Lots of firsts in this. First YRF film (emotional face emoji). First action film (female police officer emoji). First with these two amazing heroes (fire emoji). First collaboration with Ayan (clapper board emoji). And of course, first bikini shot (mermaid emoji)."

Hrithik Roshan on War 2 teaser response “War is a really special franchise for me. So, seeing the appreciation that War 2’s teaser is getting, seeing how people are pouring their love for NTR, Kiara, Ayan, for me, and the entire team makes me really happy. It is not easy making films of this scale, and we have given our best to make War 2 an action spectacle for people," Hrithik said in a statement.

“I have always been a huge fan of the action genre since I was a kid, and I really have fun whenever I do films like War 2. So, for me, I had the best time reliving Kabir—a character that has given me love from all quarters for years now.

